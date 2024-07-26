Take Canned Cinnamon Rolls To The Next Level And Cook Them On Your Blackstone

The fluffy, cozy taste of canned cinnamon rolls makes a quintessential breakfast item. When baked, they take on a pillowy softness that we can't get enough of. But when cooked on a Blackstone, they become something we dream of.

Blackstone griddles are known to expertly cook a number of things, from bacon and eggs to cakes, to smash burgers, and now, smash cinnamon rolls. The even heat quickly cooks cinnamon rolls in a way that will make you never want to return to the standard method. The griddle gives the treat a consistent, slightly crisp crust and leaves the airiness of the cinnamon roll's center intact.

Start by preheating your griddle to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature is hot enough to give the cinnamon rolls the desired crispy exterior while preventing it from burning before the center cooks. Once the griddle is hot enough, lightly grease it with butter or vegetable oil. Tear the log of cinnamon rolls apart and place them on the griddle. Place greased parchment paper on top of the cinnamon rolls and use a spatula to press it down gently. Each side should cook for two or three minutes, although you may need to leave them for longer if the cinnamon rolls are thick. You can cover the griddle and check on them occasionally to ensure they're browning rather than charring.