Take Canned Cinnamon Rolls To The Next Level And Cook Them On Your Blackstone
The fluffy, cozy taste of canned cinnamon rolls makes a quintessential breakfast item. When baked, they take on a pillowy softness that we can't get enough of. But when cooked on a Blackstone, they become something we dream of.
Blackstone griddles are known to expertly cook a number of things, from bacon and eggs to cakes, to smash burgers, and now, smash cinnamon rolls. The even heat quickly cooks cinnamon rolls in a way that will make you never want to return to the standard method. The griddle gives the treat a consistent, slightly crisp crust and leaves the airiness of the cinnamon roll's center intact.
Start by preheating your griddle to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature is hot enough to give the cinnamon rolls the desired crispy exterior while preventing it from burning before the center cooks. Once the griddle is hot enough, lightly grease it with butter or vegetable oil. Tear the log of cinnamon rolls apart and place them on the griddle. Place greased parchment paper on top of the cinnamon rolls and use a spatula to press it down gently. Each side should cook for two or three minutes, although you may need to leave them for longer if the cinnamon rolls are thick. You can cover the griddle and check on them occasionally to ensure they're browning rather than charring.
Get creative with your griddled cinnamon rolls
Once the cinnamon rolls are done, plate them and drizzle icing on top. The sweet sauce is enough to accentuate the crispy cinnamon rolls, but you can cover it with other ingredients, as well. Blackstone griddles are excellent at cooking multiple things at once, so you can test it out by adding a few strips of bacon on the other side. Bacon gives cinnamon rolls a savory twist, and the combination is sure to be delectable with the double crunch of the pork and the cinnamon rolls. After icing them, cut up the bacon strips and sprinkle them on top.
If you're looking for another creative way to use canned cinnamon rolls, you can turn them into breakfast sandwiches. The crisp texture mirrors toasted bread, and with the rolls smashed to perfection, they're the perfect handheld size for fitting ingredients inside. Crack an egg or two on top of the griddle before sliding it in between two cinnamon rolls. You can complete this sweet and savory sandwich with Canadian bacon, ham, or pieces of jalapeños.
For cinnamon rolls that are solely sweet, turn them into personal dessert pizzas. After flipping the rolls, spread the icing on before topping them off with sliced fruit, chocolate chips, or coconut flakes. Cover the griddle for a few minutes to allow the rolls to finish cooking and for the toppings to set into them.