American Vs Australian BBQ: The Big Differences You Might Not Expect

Omnivores with a global palate know that barbecue is a regional art. From the sweet, sticky sauce of Kansas City to the aquarium-style smokers of Chicago, BBQ is as much a culinary craft as a cultural identity marker, colored by distinct approaches. For foodies in Australia, BBQ means more than just "throwing a few shrimp on the barbie" (which Aussies don't actually say, for the record). While it's arguably inaccurate to lump all of the regional BBQ styles into a single "American barbecue" catch-all, when compared to Australian BBQ, the two countries take markedly different approaches to cooking techniques, meat selection, sauces, and seasonings.

The chief difference between barbecue in the States versus Down Under is that American BBQ centers around slow and low cooking techniques, while Aussie BBQ is fast and hot, typically using a grill. American BBQ relies on indirect heat from charcoal or different types of wood, takes multiple hours, and places a greater emphasis on smoking. Pork, beef brisket, and chicken are king. Those meats get dressed in flavorful spice rubs, hours-long marinades, and an array of unique regional sauces from mustardy Carolina Gold sauce to Alabama White BBQ sauce and more.

Australian BBQ utilizes direct heat for char-grilling, creating a mouthwatering sear on the meats rather than a tender, smoky profile. Due in part to its multicultural population, the country's barbecue style trades robust rubs and marinades for foreign culinary influences, like Greek souvlaki and Portuguese flame-grilled chicken. Steaks and sausages (known as "snags") are common items to throw on the grill, as are lamb chops and seafood like shrimp, fish, and calamari. If any rubs or marinades are used, they are applied sparingly and feature subtler flavors like lemon, garlic, and herbs.