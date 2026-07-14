The Strict McDonald's Burger Rule Employees Are Never Allowed To Break

While fans of the burgeoning Southern fried chicken chain Bojangles will argue passionately over which of its locations reigns supreme, McDonald's regulars can, above all else, have faith in the fast food empire's rigorously pursued consistency. While you may find some variations in the McDonald's menu depending on where you are in the world, if you order a Big Mac in Chicago, it should taste virtually identical to a Big Mac ordered in Los Angeles, thanks to the precise standardization not just of McDonald's ingredients, but the order in which these ingredients are put together. Layering the component parts of the burger correctly is the rule that McDonald's employees ignore at their peril.

This is not a requirement that exists just for the sake of it — according to some McDonald's workers, customers will complain if they receive their order incorrectly assembled, as it will have an impact on the taste and texture of the end result. As we noted in our rundown of the seven rules McDonald's employees are never allowed to break, when making a McDouble, the cheese must be placed in between the two beef patties, or it will not melt correctly.

McDonald's burgers are typically assembled top-to-bottom — with the top part of the bun, or "crown," being dressed with condiments, onion, pickle, cheese, and finally the patty, before being pressed together with the bun's "heel." Some speculate that this is a time-saving measure while ensuring workers can efficiently wrap the burgers before serving. One user on the r/McLounge subreddit observed: "As stupid as it can be, everything at McDanks is down to a science ... because we have to achieve the Golden Arch Standards with everything we do."