4 Italian Seasoning Blends To Try And 5 To Skip

Looking for a way to add a ton of flavor to your meal? While you can always add a combo of different spices to the mix, it can sometimes be easier to just utilize a seasoning blend (including these underrated ones). And one of the most common spice blends you'll find on grocery store shelves is Italian seasoning. The spices used in these blends differ according to which brand and variety we're talking about, but many of them can take a dish to a whole new level. Plus, you don't have to use them only for Italian-inspired foods — they can be used for a wide range of purposes.

But not every Italian seasoning blend tastes the same. Unfortunately, some are quite mild and do very little to infuse your dish with flavor, while others have bold, pronounced flavors that mean you don't have to use much to give your food the depth of flavor you're craving. I'm taking a look at nine different Italian seasoning blends to give you my insight on whether you should try or skip each of these varieties. The blends I recommend you try have that flavor concentration I'm looking for in a good spice blend, while the ones that fall into the "skip" category generally taste milder and blander, with a focus on dried herbs that are missing that punchiness you crave.