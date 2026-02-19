Is It Ever Worth Buying Name-Brand Spices? Here's What To Know Before Stocking Up

We're all looking for ways to save a few bucks at the grocery store, so if cutting corners means buying the generic version of your favorite cereal instead of the more popular name-brand, so be it. Although there are times when opting for the name-brand (and the higher price tag it comes with) is worth the cost. We spoke with Chris Cortez, the executive chef of Fandi Mata, who explains that, when it comes to splurging on name-brand spices, "It all depends on which spices we're talking about."

If you're simply buying salt and pepper, those background ingredients that help the other flavors of a dish truly stand out, Cortez notes that it's fine to opt for the generic versions. Oppositely, "for any spice you really want to highlight, use a more premium product," he adds. Even if name-brand spices can be one of the most overpriced items at the grocery store, you'll taste a difference in your cooking.

"The difference between a mass-produced paprika and a true small-batch smoked Spanish paprika is quite noticeable," Cortez says when we asked about which spice he thinks is best to stick with name-brand. "Anything done in smaller batches though will always be tough to find in a generic grocery store." This is why he always keeps za'atar and dukkah nearby in his kitchen.