Is It Ever Worth Buying Name-Brand Spices? Here's What To Know Before Stocking Up
We're all looking for ways to save a few bucks at the grocery store, so if cutting corners means buying the generic version of your favorite cereal instead of the more popular name-brand, so be it. Although there are times when opting for the name-brand (and the higher price tag it comes with) is worth the cost. We spoke with Chris Cortez, the executive chef of Fandi Mata, who explains that, when it comes to splurging on name-brand spices, "It all depends on which spices we're talking about."
If you're simply buying salt and pepper, those background ingredients that help the other flavors of a dish truly stand out, Cortez notes that it's fine to opt for the generic versions. Oppositely, "for any spice you really want to highlight, use a more premium product," he adds. Even if name-brand spices can be one of the most overpriced items at the grocery store, you'll taste a difference in your cooking.
"The difference between a mass-produced paprika and a true small-batch smoked Spanish paprika is quite noticeable," Cortez says when we asked about which spice he thinks is best to stick with name-brand. "Anything done in smaller batches though will always be tough to find in a generic grocery store." This is why he always keeps za'atar and dukkah nearby in his kitchen.
Name-brand spices have a hefty price tag for a reason
What, exactly, gives name-brand spices a higher price tag? It boils down to where the spice originates, its color, age, oil levels, the bottles it's jarred in, and even the standards that a specific company imposes upon the product. "The cheaper the spice often means the older the product," Cortez notes, which can impact the spice's flavor and freshness. Generic spices also run the risk of using filler ingredients to make up for poor quality. So, even though name-brand spices can mean spending more money, it may be worth the task if you're trying to help your dish shine. After you've gotten your use out of them, you can always keep and reuse those expired spices.
When it comes to scoping out those name-brand spices you'd use in everyday cooking, Cortez advises turning "to Trader Joe's or Whole Foods" as they "are of consistently high quality" — such as these particular spices to buy and skip at Trader Joe's. Let's say you need something a little more off-the-beaten-path, a name-brand spice that you won't necessarily find among the Italian seasoning and dried oregano. "I love La Boîte for their quality and unique blends," he adds. "Or Kalustyan's for their wide range of premium products." You could always go to a local international grocery store for the specific spice you need, too.