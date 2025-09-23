Always Keep Expired Spices — Here Are 10 Clever Ways To Use Them Up

What's the oldest thing in your kitchen cupboard? Chances are, there's a spice jar or two with a questionable use-by date that you still might be adding into your recipes on the regular. Dried spices have a lengthy shelf life, which is typically somewhere between one and four years. And, once the expiry date has passed, this doesn't usually mean that consuming the spice will make you sick. But, while they don't necessarily go bad, the spices can become significantly less potent and flavorful, which is enough to warrant replacing them with a fresh jar.

When the time comes to clear out your pantry, there's no need for those expired spices to go to waste. In fact, there are a variety of different ways they can be repurposed. If you're into crafting, you can save the spices for use in various homemade creations, from beauty products to candles. Many spices can also serve as effective deodorizers for various areas of your home, and they can even help you keep pests at bay. So, before you toss them out, give your spices a second chance with one of these nifty ways to use them up.