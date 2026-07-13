The Discontinued Fast Food Burger Some Fans Still Consider McDonald's Best
Fast food chain giants like McDonald's tend to be known for their consistency, providing millions of sandwiches, fries, and drinks on the daily worldwide. However, sometimes popular fast food brands will add limited time offerings to their menus or try out a new menu item to see how it performs before possibly fixing it to the permanent menu. Of course, not all those limited-time items stick around for good, leaving some fans to wax poetic about their favorite terminated items. Out of all the discontinued fast food cheeseburgers that fans still miss, the Jalapeño Double may be the biggest loss.
Announced in the summer of 2014, the Jalapeño Double was sold for an astonishing $2, a fast food price that's unheard of in 2026. The semi-spicy burger consisted of two beef patties layered with a slice of American cheese melted in between the two patties, topped with both sliced pickled jalapeños and fried jalapeño crisps, all slathered with a buttermilk ranch sauce. There is some discrepancy about the cheese used in the Jalapeño Double burger, as some images and texts show yellow American cheese, while other sites and fans remember the cheese being a white cheddar product.
A spicy sandwich that's sorely missed
Pickled jalapeños are the perfect spicy compliment to cheese, as pickling them slightly lessens the spicy bite of the jalapeño compared to the fresh, sliced version of the spicy green pepper. Fans nostalgic of the Jalapeño Double say on Reddit that the sandwich was "not necessarily hot but was quite delicious," as the pickled and fried jalapeños were not overly spicy. Another Redditor claims that the Jalapeño Double "made me a fan of Jalapeños single handedly," crediting the sandwich for their love of the pepper.
Some die-hard fans of the spicy burger lament its disappearance, with yet another Reddit user stating, "I still haven't forgiven McDonald's for taking these off the menu." After it disappeared for a while, the fast food behemoth brought back the Jalapeño Double in 2022, alongside a Jalapeño McChicken, which was the same sandwich but swapped beef patties for a chicken patty. Customers could bundle a sandwich with a small side of fries for only $3.29.
There are more discontinued items from McDonald's menus of the past, many of which deserve a revival, like the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cinnamon Melts, and the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Fans on Reddit are still waiting for the Jalapeño Double to be brought back a third time, with one user saying that they "Google if it's back at least every other month." Other than the Jalapeño Double, another Redditor pines for the days when McDonald's sold mozzarella sticks.