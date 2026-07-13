The Discontinued Fast Food Burger Some Fans Still Consider McDonald's Best

Pickled jalapeños are the perfect spicy compliment to cheese, as pickling them slightly lessens the spicy bite of the jalapeño compared to the fresh, sliced version of the spicy green pepper. Fans nostalgic of the Jalapeño Double say on Reddit that the sandwich was "not necessarily hot but was quite delicious," as the pickled and fried jalapeños were not overly spicy. Another Redditor claims that the Jalapeño Double "made me a fan of Jalapeños single handedly," crediting the sandwich for their love of the pepper.

Some die-hard fans of the spicy burger lament its disappearance, with yet another Reddit user stating, "I still haven't forgiven McDonald's for taking these off the menu." After it disappeared for a while, the fast food behemoth brought back the Jalapeño Double in 2022, alongside a Jalapeño McChicken, which was the same sandwich but swapped beef patties for a chicken patty. Customers could bundle a sandwich with a small side of fries for only $3.29.

There are more discontinued items from McDonald's menus of the past, many of which deserve a revival, like the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cinnamon Melts, and the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Fans on Reddit are still waiting for the Jalapeño Double to be brought back a third time, with one user saying that they "Google if it's back at least every other month." Other than the Jalapeño Double, another Redditor pines for the days when McDonald's sold mozzarella sticks.