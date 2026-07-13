Where Experts Actually Buy Chocolate

With so many different types of chocolate available, the experts have well-informed tips on where to find the best. To help those of us looking for high quality chocolate to stash at home, we spoke to Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier and Six-Star Grand Master honoree from the International Chocolate Salon, one of the highest accolades in the industry, for guidance on where to go when cravings strike. When Patel is looking to source chocolate, she skips the usual markets and heads straight to specialty stores. "As a professional chocolatier, I source chocolate directly from trusted couverture producers rather than retail stores," she said. For Patel buying from producers who offer quality, consistent ingredients, and transparent sourcing practices trump any item that could be found in a standard grocery.

Professionals prioritize consistency in their chocolate purchases. As Patel explains, each batch of chocolate needs to be predictable so that it can be used confidently in a variety of recipes. Couverture chocolate is particularly prized for professional work. Not only is couverture the best type of chocolate for dipping, high cocoa butter content results in a smoother melt and a glossier finish than other chocolate. "Couverture contains a higher percentage of cocoa butter, which gives it superior flavor, texture and fluidity for making truffles, bonbons and other confections," she explains.