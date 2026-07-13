Where Experts Actually Buy Chocolate
With so many different types of chocolate available, the experts have well-informed tips on where to find the best. To help those of us looking for high quality chocolate to stash at home, we spoke to Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier and Six-Star Grand Master honoree from the International Chocolate Salon, one of the highest accolades in the industry, for guidance on where to go when cravings strike. When Patel is looking to source chocolate, she skips the usual markets and heads straight to specialty stores. "As a professional chocolatier, I source chocolate directly from trusted couverture producers rather than retail stores," she said. For Patel buying from producers who offer quality, consistent ingredients, and transparent sourcing practices trump any item that could be found in a standard grocery.
Professionals prioritize consistency in their chocolate purchases. As Patel explains, each batch of chocolate needs to be predictable so that it can be used confidently in a variety of recipes. Couverture chocolate is particularly prized for professional work. Not only is couverture the best type of chocolate for dipping, high cocoa butter content results in a smoother melt and a glossier finish than other chocolate. "Couverture contains a higher percentage of cocoa butter, which gives it superior flavor, texture and fluidity for making truffles, bonbons and other confections," she explains.
Sweet tips from the professionals
For professionals like Patel, chocolates that showcase the unique characteristics of cacao origins are sought after. The same standard is what everyday chocolate lovers strive for. To find this, Patel recommends paying your local chocolatiers a visit. "You'll often find fresher products, more interesting flavor combinations, and people who are passionate about helping you discover something new," she says.
For those looking to perfect recipes at home, Patel emphasizes the importance of using quality ingredients. "For home baking, I still encourage people to buy the best chocolate their budget allows, because the finished dessert can only be as good as its ingredients," she encourages. The result is better flavor than what you'd taste with using a standard candy bar or cheaper baking chips.
Patel explains that more affordable chocolate options generally contain stabilizers that impact not only the texture of recipes but also the taste of the chocolate you take home. Compare chocolates online before entering the grocery store and consider which kind of chocolate works best for your budget and intended use. The dark chocolate you crave for snacking may not be the same ingredient you want to stuff tomorrow's pancakes with. If in doubt, request the guidance of a chocolatier and your next homemade recipes are in for an upgrade.