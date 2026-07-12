The Under-The-Sink Organizer That's A Must-Grab At Sam's Club For Anyone With A Dishwasher

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Maximizing the counter and cabinet space in your kitchen is a tough feat, but it's doable with specific tools and organization methods. For example, the space under the sink is prime real estate for cleaners, dishwasher pods, trash bags, and more. But if you're not making the most of it, you're left digging through clutter until you find what you need. This is where organizers can come in handy. One of our favorites is the SinkSuite 2-in-1 Under Sink Trash Bag and Dish Pod Organizer from Sam's Club.

This durable plastic container holds dishwasher pods on the top level and a roll of trash bags on the bottom level. You can fit more than 100 pods in the upper compartment and a full-size 13-gallon roll of trash bags underneath. The openings for both allow for easy refilling and access; just grab what you need and go. The entire container is compact, too — it's 13.3 inches tall — so it fits seamlessly in most sink cabinets. Plus, it's only $24.98 online.

Customers love this product. "The perfect organizer — compact, easy to refill, fits all dishwasher pods and [a] large roll of trash bags in it. I actually put two bags of pods in the top," one customer said on the Sam's Club website. Another reviewer said it's sink organizer heaven: "The under-sink area of the kitchen can be a pain to keep organized. This little gadget helps!"