Effortlessly Fix Your Under-The-Sink Clutter With This Handy Walmart Organizer
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If you're anything like us, the space under your kitchen sink can be described in one word: a wreck. Between cleaning the counters, the range, and other surfaces, it seems like all of those supplies just get tossed into the cabinet without any rhyme or reason. Not only may this make you feel ashamed to open it when you have company over, but it also means you have to spend more time digging through it to try and find the one single canister or bottle you need.
Luckily, Walmart (and Martha Stewart) has an ingenious storage solution for organizing under your kitchen sink so that you can keep your bottles and canisters organized. The bestselling Taimasi under-sink organizer, which, at the time of publication, is priced at $19.99, is a handy L-shape, meaning it can fit in most bathroom or kitchen cabinets. The sliding bottom row allows you to pull out the can you need, just when you need it, while the smaller storage area on top is the perfect place for scouring pads, sponges, and smaller items. Although it may look small, it can hold 50 pounds, which should be more than enough for most folks' under-sink needs. Combined with any of Walmart's other best organizing products, your under-sink storage can be kept neat and tidy.
What reviews have to say about this handy organizer
This organizer, which comes in a single or a two-pack, boasts a ton of features, but that means nothing if there aren't enough positive customer reviews attesting to its quality. Luckily, this handy organizer gets more than enough positive press. "I like them so much, I have ordered a second set for my bathroom cabinets," said one reviewer on the Walmart website, noting that the organizer is easy to assemble and has more than enough space. "Easy to put together, feels sturdy, has [pull-out] bottom shelf, and rubber 'feet' [keep] it secure," said another review. Others like how you can slide the bottom from either side, and most feel as though it's a good value for the cost.
Besides using this under the cabinet, you can also use it to store cooking oils, spices, or tools in a garage. It's a compact solution to what could be a very messy situation, making it a must-have for any homeowner and cleaning product aficionado. With this simple product, and by avoiding a few kitchen organization mistakes, you can make the most of this space.