Effortlessly Fix Your Under-The-Sink Clutter With This Handy Walmart Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're anything like us, the space under your kitchen sink can be described in one word: a wreck. Between cleaning the counters, the range, and other surfaces, it seems like all of those supplies just get tossed into the cabinet without any rhyme or reason. Not only may this make you feel ashamed to open it when you have company over, but it also means you have to spend more time digging through it to try and find the one single canister or bottle you need.

Luckily, Walmart (and Martha Stewart) has an ingenious storage solution for organizing under your kitchen sink so that you can keep your bottles and canisters organized. The bestselling Taimasi under-sink organizer, which, at the time of publication, is priced at $19.99, is a handy L-shape, meaning it can fit in most bathroom or kitchen cabinets. The sliding bottom row allows you to pull out the can you need, just when you need it, while the smaller storage area on top is the perfect place for scouring pads, sponges, and smaller items. Although it may look small, it can hold 50 pounds, which should be more than enough for most folks' under-sink needs. Combined with any of Walmart's other best organizing products, your under-sink storage can be kept neat and tidy.