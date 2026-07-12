Consumer Reports Says This Dreamy Retro-Style Fridge Falls Short Where It Counts
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In a world saturated with steely, modern appliances, colorful retro-style picks are a breath of fresh air. Although their visual aesthetic is the main selling point, it certainly shouldn't be the most important characteristic. While customers may be willing to forgo touch screens and water dispensers on a retro fridge, the cooler should still have solid performance as a whole. On a daily basis, a fridge needs to do a whole lot more than just look pretty. That's precisely the issue with Frigidaire EFR786-RED, the lowest-ranking top-freezer fridge on Consumer Reports.
Despite Frigidaire being among the well-known brands that offer stylish retro appliances, its EFR786-RED model has an extremely low customer satisfaction score. The fridge is not particularly easy to use, which is surprising for a model that doesn't come with much advanced tech. It lacks a separate temperature control for the freezer and is reportedly pretty loud, which can be a problem in small apartments. The crisper's moisture retention is disappointing as well, and, although the temperature uniformity is decent, it's not exactly perfect.
Many who have purchased this Frigidaire model wouldn't recommend the brand to others. The cute retro fridge that disappointed Costco customers came from Frigidaire as well, so you might want to consider other brands if you're dead-set on a retro piece. Aside from its look, the allure of this fridge could be the low-end price. But even though it sells for between $380 and $500, but it's probably going to cost you a lot more in the long run.
Much like its vintage predecessors, this retro fridge is not energy-efficient
It's one thing to admire the kitchen design of the '50s, but it's another thing to actually own an appliance from the era. You wouldn't want a real vintage fridge in your kitchen because they use up a lot more energy than modern models do. Plus, safety regulations for home appliances have been updated several times in the decades since these were more en vogue. A fridge built by modern standards with a retro look feels like the best of both worlds, but not every model lives up to the expectations. Frigidaire EFR786-RED has very poor energy efficiency, which means that despite its initial budget price, it will cost you more in the long run than energy-efficient models — which tend to cost more upfront.
The EFR786-RED doesn't really live up to the aesthetic standard, either. Countless customers who purchased the fridge from retailers like Wayfair and Walmart reported their appliance came dented or chipped, indicating that the exterior isn't made from particularly durable materials. Although minor imperfections would still be somewhat unacceptable on a brand new gadget, large dents in multiple places would significantly skew the fridge's visual appeal. Some customers also pointed out that, although the handles appear chromed on the promotional photos, they're actually made out of plastic and feel cheap. All in all, the Frigidaire EFR786-RED is a hard pass.