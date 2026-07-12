Big Mac Vs Double Cheeseburgers: Does McDonald's Use The Same Beef Patties?

Over the years, McDonald's has faced a trove of legal challenges surrounding its "100% beef" claim. As the company explains in an official statement, the 100% beef description is intended to indicate that the beef patties "are made from whole cuts of beef, taken from the forequarter and flank, which are simply minced and shaped into burger patties [...] We do not add anything to the beef patties except for a sprinkling of salt and pepper after cooking."

At McDonald's, the beef patties are shipped in from one of two main suppliers: Lopez Foods and Keystone Foods. McDonald's has sourced from Lopez Foods for more than 30 years, and the fast food giant played a key role in growing Keystone Foods into the company it is today. Keystone started as a family-owned beef business in Philadelphia. Founder Herb Lotman devised the Individual Quick Freezing process during the 1960s as a way to preserve the taste and texture of pre-formed beef patties. It was when Lotman entered into a contract with McDonald's, showing off the IQF process that is still in use today, that he was able to grow his small farm into Keystone Foods, a global business.

These decades-long partnerships with suppliers are unique, but it's worth mentioning that McDonald's is operating far from a quaint farm-to-table concept. The chain is cranking out meat at a dizzying industrial pace and gargantuan scale. According to an official press release, McDonald's purchased 714 million pounds of beef in 2023 alone — and, unless they ordered a Quarter Pounder, customers chowed down on the same patty across the entire burger menu.