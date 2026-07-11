Cherries Vs Plums: Which Fruit Has More Potassium?
While fruits and vegetables are crucial building blocks of a balanced diet, they're not all alike in nutrition. For example, when comparing cherries and plums, the clear winner for potassium content is generally considered to be cherries. Potassium is an electrolyte that helps promote heart health, bone health, and nervous system function, among other benefits.
Comparing the exact amount of potassium between plums and cherries can be somewhat challenging given the size difference between both fruits. Taking a look at a medium-sized plum versus 10 cherries, the plum has around 118 milligrams of potassium while the cherries have approximately 151 milligrams. Breaking it down to grams, a 140-gram serving of plums contains about 260 milligrams whereas the same amount of cherries has about 320 milligrams.
Between delicious fresh flavors, the versatility to be included in both sweet and savory recipes, and the unique varieties of either one, there's a lot to be said about this dynamic duo of stone fruits. One important thing to keep in mind is that you can consume too much potassium, so maintaining a balanced diet is key. It's always recommended to consult with your physician about your dietary needs.
The nutritious and delicious benefits of cherries and plums
While it's generally agreed that cherries contain more potassium than plums, there are plenty of recipes that showcase the best of both fruits. It's also worth noting that prunes, the dried version of plums, are quite rich in potassium, with ½ cup of prune juice containing about 350 milligrams. Adding to this, both plums and prunes are particularly high in fiber, which helps promote gut health. Try adding plums to a breakfast quinoa bowl to make the most of this fruit and its nutritional benefits.
As far as cherries go, there are over 1,000 types to choose from for inclusion in a balanced diet. For a big boost of potassium, consider blending your favorite variety into a three-ingredient smoothie alongside your preferred milk and vanilla extract. While desserts are an easy way to reap the benefits of these potassium-filled fruits, you certainly shouldn't overlook savory options either. Try chicken with cherry balsamic sauce, or a sheet pan cinnamon chicken and plums recipe teeming with essential nutrients. Whether consumed fresh as a snack, included in breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes, or even added to an indulgent dessert, plums and cherries are a great source of potassium, though cherries surpass plums by a sizable margin.