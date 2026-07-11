Cherries Vs Plums: Which Fruit Has More Potassium?

While fruits and vegetables are crucial building blocks of a balanced diet, they're not all alike in nutrition. For example, when comparing cherries and plums, the clear winner for potassium content is generally considered to be cherries. Potassium is an electrolyte that helps promote heart health, bone health, and nervous system function, among other benefits.

Comparing the exact amount of potassium between plums and cherries can be somewhat challenging given the size difference between both fruits. Taking a look at a medium-sized plum versus 10 cherries, the plum has around 118 milligrams of potassium while the cherries have approximately 151 milligrams. Breaking it down to grams, a 140-gram serving of plums contains about 260 milligrams whereas the same amount of cherries has about 320 milligrams.

Between delicious fresh flavors, the versatility to be included in both sweet and savory recipes, and the unique varieties of either one, there's a lot to be said about this dynamic duo of stone fruits. One important thing to keep in mind is that you can consume too much potassium, so maintaining a balanced diet is key. It's always recommended to consult with your physician about your dietary needs.