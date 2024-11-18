Sheet Pan Cinnamon Chicken And Plums Recipe

Plums are a fruit we typically associate with desserts, such as plum cobbler, roasted plum semifreddo, and the famous New York Times plum torte. But, plum-based savory foods may be less familiar. Developer Katie Rosenhouse, however, says, "It's always fun to play around with flavors," so she came up with this chicken and plum dish when she was blessed with an overabundance of these stone fruits. In case you, too, find yourself with surplus plums on your hands, this recipe provides a great way to use the slightly overripe ones.

While this sheet pan recipe takes around an hour and a half to make, much of that is hands-off time. Once it's ready to come out of the oven, you'll have your entire dinner all set to go. This dish really does have it all, from meat and starch to flavorful fruit and vegetables that are tied together with tart lemon slices and a sweet maple syrup drizzle. If you want to add anything else to your dinner plate, a simple salad will suffice, and you could always chop up another plum or two to mix with the greens.