The Famous New York Times Plum Cake That Is Still Beloved 40 Years Later

It might be a little unexpected, but one of the most popular recipes to come out of The New York Times is its plum torte, a cake-like pastry topped with plums and cut into triangles. The recipe was written about by food columnist Marian Burros, who has worked for the publication since 1981. The original plum torte recipe was published annually starting in September 1983 through 1989. It was supposed to stop in 1989 — but due to readers' outcry, the recipe continues to be published around September each year, and lives on the New York Times Cooking site.

What makes this recipe so popular? We think it might be how simple it is to make, yet how delicious it is. Plums are also in season through late October, which might be why it's published around September. The recipe only uses eight ingredients, including 24 halves of pitted purple plums, which are obviously the star of the dish. It's also ready in just over an hour, so you don't have to spend too much time in the kitchen for this dessert.