Yes, You Can Consume Too Much Potassium: Here's What Happens When You Do

Is it possible to get too much of a good thing? Regarding the delicate balance of chemistry inside our bodies, yes. Potassium is an electrolyte, one of the charged minerals that helps control the electrical activity inside the body's cells. Under normal, healthy conditions, potassium levels are naturally and tightly regulated within the body, automatically, but if they rise too high in the bloodstream, it can result in uncomfortable, and potentially dangerous conditions in your body.

"Hyperkalemia, the medical term for the condition of having too much potassium in the blood, is not very common, and can have no noticeable symptoms," explains Destini Moody, a registered dietician-nutritionist and certified specialist in sports dietetics. "However," she continued, "signs of high potassium usually include muscle fatigue and weakness, as well as some tingling in the nerves."

The reason potassium has such wide-ranging effects comes down to basic physiology. Moody says, "This is because potassium is the main electrolyte responsible for regulating the electrical impulses in the nervous system and muscular system." Cells maintain different potassium concentrations inside and outside their membranes, creating an electrical gradient that allows nerves to transmit signals and muscles to contract. When potassium levels in the blood climb too high, the electrical system is thrown out of balance. Nerve signals may misfire and muscles can weaken. In severe cases, "When levels are very high, symptoms could appear in the heart muscle, which requires medical attention," Moody warns.