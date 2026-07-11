The 2 Gas Range Brands Consumer Reports Ranks The Highest In 2026

The individual gas ranges judged by Consumer Reports were also graded on oven capacity, along with four cooking categories. For cooking, the publication looked at how the high heat burners were, how well they maintained a precise and consistent low heat, and evenness of baking and broiling. Both GE and LG consistently scored well in high heat and excellent in low heat across models for both single and double ovens, with the one exception of GE's more budget-friendly GGF600AVSS single door model, which was merely average at high heat. The two brands were good to average when it came to broiling, although LG's LSDL6336F model was rated very highly. That model was also the highest-ranked single gas range by Consumer Reports overall.

There were some cases where the two brands outdid each other. GE's Profile double-door oven range models tended to score the best for baking, while LG scored better on average than GE at self-cleaning. GE's single-door gas ranges also tended to have a little less oven space than LG. The prices between the best performing models from both were comparable, although the most affordable GE gas ranges tended to be a few hundred dollars cheaper than the LG options.

In the end, you can't go wrong with either GE or LG, according to Consumer Reports. Even lower-performing models still handily outdid other major gas stove brands like Bosch, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid, which consistently scored low to average in most cooking categories, although these brands do tend to be cheaper than GE or LG. But if you are looking for the best gas range regardless of price, your choices are clear.