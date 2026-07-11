The 2 Gas Range Brands Consumer Reports Ranks The Highest In 2026
For most people who are serious about cooking, a gas range is going to be the center of the kitchen, and that's the kind of big purchase that should have you doing plenty of research. While electric certainly has its fans, and induction stoves have their own pros and cons, gas stoves are still the classic choice for home cooks due to their responsiveness and temperature control. But not all gas range brands are created equal, especially in a world where features like self-cleaning and convection are now more common. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has done in-depth testing to determine which brands outperform the others, and two companies, GE and LG, consistently come out on top.
Consumer Reports gives out scores for both individual gas ranges and for gas range brands overall, and in both rankings, GE and LG are dominant. The companies were two of only three, along with Café, that scored above average for their overall brand ratings, and LG in particular also topped the ranks of individual gas range models. Consumer Reports' individual range ratings are driven by a multitude of performance categories for cooking, but they also take into account the average reliability of the brand and customer satisfaction. GE ovens topped the reliability rankings, where LG also scored well, while LG's models tied for first with Café in customer satisfaction. GE was lower ranked for customer satisfaction in gas ranges, but still among the top brands.
How GE and LG compare in Consumer Report's gas range rankings
The individual gas ranges judged by Consumer Reports were also graded on oven capacity, along with four cooking categories. For cooking, the publication looked at how the high heat burners were, how well they maintained a precise and consistent low heat, and evenness of baking and broiling. Both GE and LG consistently scored well in high heat and excellent in low heat across models for both single and double ovens, with the one exception of GE's more budget-friendly GGF600AVSS single door model, which was merely average at high heat. The two brands were good to average when it came to broiling, although LG's LSDL6336F model was rated very highly. That model was also the highest-ranked single gas range by Consumer Reports overall.
There were some cases where the two brands outdid each other. GE's Profile double-door oven range models tended to score the best for baking, while LG scored better on average than GE at self-cleaning. GE's single-door gas ranges also tended to have a little less oven space than LG. The prices between the best performing models from both were comparable, although the most affordable GE gas ranges tended to be a few hundred dollars cheaper than the LG options.
In the end, you can't go wrong with either GE or LG, according to Consumer Reports. Even lower-performing models still handily outdid other major gas stove brands like Bosch, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid, which consistently scored low to average in most cooking categories, although these brands do tend to be cheaper than GE or LG. But if you are looking for the best gas range regardless of price, your choices are clear.