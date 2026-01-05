What To Consider Before Adding A Double Oven To Your Kitchen
It may be impossible to clone yourself for help in the kitchen, but it's not entirely unrealistic to clone your kitchen appliances or utensils. What's the harm in having four whisks, or three baking sheets, or two Crock-Pots? By that logic, it makes entirely too much sense why professional kitchens have multiple stoves or even multiple ovens. You could technically improve your cooking game, too, by opting for a double oven in your own kitchen, but before making any big moves, it's worth considering the cost, how much you'd actually use it, and how it would fit your particular space.
Double ovens can cost double or triple what a single oven would, so you'll have to be ready for a serious investment. They average in the $2,000-$3,000 range for a double-wall oven, compared to around or below $1,000 for a lower-end single oven. Not to mention the cost of installation if you opt for the wall oven, which can sometimes involve completely gutting the area.
On the other hand, if you're the kind of person who lives and breathes hosting, then a double oven can be well worth your while, allowing you to easily cook multiple things at one time. Even Martha Stewart says ovens are worth the splurge, after all. The next time a big holiday rolls around, you'd have enough space to cook the main course and all of the side dishes on different heat settings all at the same time.
Understanding more about double ovens
There are two kinds of double ovens, though both of them offer essentially the same functions — an opportunity to operate two separate oven compartments in one appliance. A double wall oven consists of two same-sized ovens that sit directly on top of one another, usually sitting flush between the height of kitchen cabinets and the floor. A double oven range is similar but consists of one smaller oven on top of a larger oven and sits lower to the floor, featuring a stovetop range on top. Gas-powered double ovens do exist, but most commonly found household double ovens are electric. Knowing that, you might want to check out these 11 useful facts you need to know about electric ovens.
Another thing to consider about a double oven is how it will fit into your space. If you already have a small kitchen, installing a large double oven can make the space feel even more crowded and take away precious storage or counter space. And let's not forget that double the ovens also means double the cleaning by hand, since we all know that you should never use the 'self-clean' button on your oven. On the flipside, that double oven space makes it easier to keep foods separate if you're cooking for someone with food allergies and just helps minimize the combination of smells and flavors in general.