What To Consider Before Adding A Double Oven To Your Kitchen

It may be impossible to clone yourself for help in the kitchen, but it's not entirely unrealistic to clone your kitchen appliances or utensils. What's the harm in having four whisks, or three baking sheets, or two Crock-Pots? By that logic, it makes entirely too much sense why professional kitchens have multiple stoves or even multiple ovens. You could technically improve your cooking game, too, by opting for a double oven in your own kitchen, but before making any big moves, it's worth considering the cost, how much you'd actually use it, and how it would fit your particular space.

Double ovens can cost double or triple what a single oven would, so you'll have to be ready for a serious investment. They average in the $2,000-$3,000 range for a double-wall oven, compared to around or below $1,000 for a lower-end single oven. Not to mention the cost of installation if you opt for the wall oven, which can sometimes involve completely gutting the area.

On the other hand, if you're the kind of person who lives and breathes hosting, then a double oven can be well worth your while, allowing you to easily cook multiple things at one time. Even Martha Stewart says ovens are worth the splurge, after all. The next time a big holiday rolls around, you'd have enough space to cook the main course and all of the side dishes on different heat settings all at the same time.