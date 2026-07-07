The Best Le Creuset Products That Aren't Dutch Ovens
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If you consider yourself to be in-the-know when it comes to cookware, chances are you have heard of a little ol' brand called Le Creuset. This French-made brand produces a diverse array of cookware but mostly gets attention for its fan-favorite Dutch ovens. These pans are essential for preparing Dutch oven recipes, and they're a must-have for home cooks because they lock in moisture, allowing the contents to steam, and are hearty and heavy enough to hold heat for long periods of time. Not to mention, the Le Creuset versions of this essential piece of cookware look great.
However, all of this attention on Dutch ovens means that Le Creuset's other offerings don't get a lot of love. In an effort to change that, we've created a list of some of our favorite Le Creuset finds. Some of them have high-utility in your kitchen — almost as much as the aforementioned Dutch oven — while others serve more niche purposes. All would make great gifts for any cookware lover, and they add the perfect sophisticated and aesthetic appeal to any kitchen.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Bread Oven
If you bake bread often, you have to add this round bread oven to your collection. Like a Dutch oven, it traps steam and helps your favorite sourdough bread recipe develop its signature crispy crust.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Bread Oven on Amazon for $309.95.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster
Entertainers will appreciate the size of this 5.25-quart rectangular roaster pan. It would be ideal for preparing and serving your favorite casserole recipe in or for baking a batch of fudgy brownies in.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster on Amazon for $189.95.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill
This grill pan will ensure that you get the perfect marks on your steaks and burgers. It's large, at 10.25 inches, and requires no seasoning before use. Considering its generous handles and comparatively light weight, this is a grill pan that every home cook should have.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill on Amazon for $229.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Signature Utensil Crock
This utensil crock is like the stovetop sidekick you didn't know you needed. Although it may lack the function of some of the pots and pans on this list, it will make a stylish addition to any kitchen.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Signature Utensil Crock on Amazon for $54.95.
Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Griddle
This large, rectangular griddle is perfect for anyone who enjoys outdoor cooking (or just wants to look like they do). This cast iron pan is durable, comes pre-seasoned, and has roomy handles that make it easy to grab. It's also rated for temperatures up to 842 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Griddle on Amazon for $219.95.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Skillet
Cast iron skillets are a must for any home cook, and Le Creuset is one of the best brands for them out there. This pan comes in multiple sizes and is very sturdy, with generous handles that make transferring it from the stove to the oven easy.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Skillet on Amazon for $254.99.
Le Creuset Stoneware 9-Inch Heritage Pie Dish
Your fruit pies are bound to look stunning in this Heritage Pie Dish. The stoneware heats up evenly, resulting in a well-baked pie crust, and it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is suitable for most pie recipes.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware 9-Inch Heritage Pie Dish on Amazon for $55.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Duck Pie Vent
This is one of the most fun-ctional Le Creuset items on this list. Stick the pie duck in the center of your pies to help prevent the fillings from boiling over and to help redistribute moisture and ensure a crispy bottom crust.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Duck Pie Vent on Amazon for $24.
Le Creuset Stoneware Strawberry Mini Cocotte
You're telling us you're going to say "no" to this adorable strawberry cocotte? No, you're not. It's not just for show, either; it can safely withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you could bake a mug cake in it, or just use it for salt or sugar storage.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Strawberry Mini Cocotte on Amazon for $54.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Serving Platter
This is one platter you're going to want to show off to all of your Le Creuset-loving friends. It's non-stick, so it's easy to clean after use, and the sturdy handles make carrying it from kitchen to table easy.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Serving Platter on Amazon for $74.95.
Le Creuset Signature Stoneware Spoon Rest
This dishwasher-safe and affordable spoon rest might be more handy than you think. It'll keep you from dropping a dirty spatula on the counter or leaning it precariously on the lip of a pot.
Purchase the Le Creuset Signature Stoneware Spoon Rest on Amazon for $31.95.
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle with Metal Finishes
Even if you don't drink tea often, you can't help but appreciate the look of this Le Creuset kettle. It'll look beautiful sitting on a stove, and it comes with a single-tone whistle so you'll know when it's done boiling.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle with Metal Finishes on Amazon for $88.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Vancouver Mug, Set of 4
While there is charm in collecting and thrifting mugs, it's also really nice to have a set of high-quality, matching mugs. This Le Creuset matching set is perfect for all of your hot beverage needs.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Vancouver Mug, Set of 4 on Amazon for $75.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Salt Crock
This salt crock is yet another item that you may think nothing of until you have it in your kitchen and absolutely love it. It's the perfect size for keeping next to your stove so that you can easily add a pinch of flaky salt to your favorite recipes.
Purchase the Le Creuset Stoneware Salt Crock on Amazon for $41.95.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser
This Le Creuset braiser is, in short, a statement piece. It's the kind of pan and lid combo that you leave out on your stove because it looks beautiful. But don't let its looks fool you; it's also a workhorse thanks to its great heat distribution and ergonomic design.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser on Amazon for $379.95.