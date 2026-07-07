The Best Le Creuset Products That Aren't Dutch Ovens

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If you consider yourself to be in-the-know when it comes to cookware, chances are you have heard of a little ol' brand called Le Creuset. This French-made brand produces a diverse array of cookware but mostly gets attention for its fan-favorite Dutch ovens. These pans are essential for preparing Dutch oven recipes, and they're a must-have for home cooks because they lock in moisture, allowing the contents to steam, and are hearty and heavy enough to hold heat for long periods of time. Not to mention, the Le Creuset versions of this essential piece of cookware look great.

However, all of this attention on Dutch ovens means that Le Creuset's other offerings don't get a lot of love. In an effort to change that, we've created a list of some of our favorite Le Creuset finds. Some of them have high-utility in your kitchen — almost as much as the aforementioned Dutch oven — while others serve more niche purposes. All would make great gifts for any cookware lover, and they add the perfect sophisticated and aesthetic appeal to any kitchen.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.