Costco Quietly Embraces AI — But Not In The Way Customers Might Expect

A report from The Federal Reserve stated that 18% of U.S. companies had adopted some AI by the end of 2025. At the same time, the Harvard Business Review has reported on frustrations with AI, including fears over return on investment. Yet Costco has become the latest major company to announce a pivot to AI. Rather than using AI to overhaul inventory systems or power customer service chatbots, Costco is using AI to improve how its products appear in AI-driven search results.

Many fast food companies are using AI, but Costco's approach is somewhat unique. In its Q3 2026 earnings report, Costco reported a triple-digit increase in AI-generated traffic, which had the highest conversion rate of any traffic source, per The Motley Fool. In other words, Costco has used AI to improve its product pages, making them easier for AI tools to understand and reference.

This means that if you ask ChatGPT or Gemini "what's the best store for buying steaks?" or "what are the most reliable fridges to buy?" AI is more likely to prioritize linking you to Costco pages because they're optimized to be AI-friendly. It's like SEO optimization for older websites, only now it's using one AI to optimize a site for another AI.