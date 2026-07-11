10 Tips Grocery Shoppers Need For Dealing With Extreme Heat Waves

Your best defense against the heat is bringing an insulated bag. Go one step further and invite some frozen ice packs along for the journey. I can hardly remember to bring my reusable bags from my car to the store, but this extra forethought can make all the difference. If you're traveling a great distance, this is non-negotiable. For the best results, your cold items should go directly from the store's cooler into the insulated bag, only to hop out briefly to get weighed and scanned during checkout. Believe me, I used to ship hundreds of boxes of ready-made meals from one end of the country to the other in the heat of summer with just some cardboard, insulated liners, and frozen gel ice packs.

If you have a long journey home, or the heat is beyond unbearable, then try to have all perishable items touch the ice packs, even if only a little. Place a few packs along the sides of the bags, and be sure to top your bag with at least one, as cold air is more dense and sinks (while hot air rises). Even if it's not keeping your food below 40 degrees, it will absolutely keep it less aggressively hot than the temperature of your car. This will still slow bacterial growth and prevent rapid thawing. Even just an insulated bag without ice can make a huge difference.

Pro tip: If you're bringing an insulated bag, don't just use it for frozen items. Keep bagged salad in an insulated cooler bag, too, as it tends to lose its chill quickly and is notorious for harboring bacteria.