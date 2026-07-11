Wood Kitchen Cabinets: What's The Average Lifespan

Renovating a kitchen is a serious investment of both time and money, and one that you won't do often. Choosing the right materials for both countertops and kitchen cabinets is going to have the biggest impact on how long the installation will last. When it comes to cabinets, wood is a popular choice, but the lifespan varies considerably depending on the type of wood that you use.

The truth is that all types of kitchen cabinets (apart from stainless steel) feature wood in the construction, but when we think of wooden kitchen cabinets, it's usually those with a timber look or feel, namely solid wood, plywood, or wood veneer.

Solid wood cabinets have the longest lifespan, but will be the biggest investment in terms of cost. Longevity varies slightly on the type of wood, such as cherrywood, oak, or maple, but with the right care you can expect hardwood to last up to 50 years. While this might seem like the best choice, you should consider that your tastes may change in future and you may want to update your kitchen for aesthetic reasons.

Plywood is a popular alternative to solid wood. Not only is a more affordable option for kitchen cabinets, but it's lighter, which can make it easier to install, and won't warp with heat or moisture. You can expect to get 20-30 years out of new plywood cabinets.

For a full wood look without the expense, wood veneer is the best option. This is a thin layer of real wood glued over a base of engineered wood such as MDF or particle board. The lifespan will depend on this core material as well as the quality of the workmanship, but is generally 15-20 years.