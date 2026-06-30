Mike Holmes Suggests These 3 Materials For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
If you're planning to upgrade your kitchen cabinets, there are some important things to keep in mind. For example, it's always a good idea to consider choices that will increase your property's value. But even if you're not currently selling, you should choose materials that will last a long time — and according to pro contractor and HGTV Mike Holmes, there are three choice materials he recommends. The veteran contractor strongly suggests opting for engineered wood, high-density MDF, and solid hardwood for your kitchen cabinets.
As Holmes notes on his blog, these three material choices tick all the boxes. They're long-lasting and low-maintenance — two important factors that directly impact your home's resale value. Along with already noting that homeowners should avoid marble countertops, Holmes also has strong feelings about ceramic or porcelain floor tiles in the kitchen. Given the high-traffic nature of the kitchen, it's absolutely essential to consider what Holmes has to say about the ideal materials when it comes to cabinetry, especially if you're hoping to enjoy your kitchen's design for years to come.
How do these 3 materials differ?
Perhaps you've already picked out your kitchen cabinet paint color, and you didn't even consider what material will be underneath. Or maybe you already know you want wooden cabinets, but you can't decide what level of warmth or style will suit your kitchen best. Either way, Holmes's materials of choice can be a great source of guidance.
Engineered wood is considered to be as strong, durable, and stable as solid wood, while also being more affordable. As a composite material, this pick is made of lumber byproduct or waste, and is a popular construction material across home projects thanks to its reliability.
High-density MDF falls under the engineered wood umbrella, and this pick offers a smooth finish, affordability, and versatility. Because high-density MDF doesn't have a natural wood grain, it can be a great option if you're looking for a smooth or laminated-finish effect.
Holmes's final pick, solid hardwood, is considered an investment — but a worthy one, if you have the budget, and especially if you want a natural wood finish in your kitchen. Solid hardwood is as long-lasting as it is timeless, and when your cabinets are of a higher quality, it can also instantly signal luxury, all but guaranteeing a high-value kitchen that will function for years to come.