Mike Holmes Suggests These 3 Materials For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets

Perhaps you've already picked out your kitchen cabinet paint color, and you didn't even consider what material will be underneath. Or maybe you already know you want wooden cabinets, but you can't decide what level of warmth or style will suit your kitchen best. Either way, Holmes's materials of choice can be a great source of guidance.

Engineered wood is considered to be as strong, durable, and stable as solid wood, while also being more affordable. As a composite material, this pick is made of lumber byproduct or waste, and is a popular construction material across home projects thanks to its reliability.

High-density MDF falls under the engineered wood umbrella, and this pick offers a smooth finish, affordability, and versatility. Because high-density MDF doesn't have a natural wood grain, it can be a great option if you're looking for a smooth or laminated-finish effect.

Holmes's final pick, solid hardwood, is considered an investment — but a worthy one, if you have the budget, and especially if you want a natural wood finish in your kitchen. Solid hardwood is as long-lasting as it is timeless, and when your cabinets are of a higher quality, it can also instantly signal luxury, all but guaranteeing a high-value kitchen that will function for years to come.