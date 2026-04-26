Is It Cheaper To Buy Kitchen Cabinets Or Have Them Built?

Wondering where to begin with your kitchen remodel? If you're on a budget, it can be hard to know when to splurge and when to be stingy. One of the biggest cost conundrums is whether to buy ready-made cabinets or have them built custom. Fortunately, we spoke with Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, who reveals that it truly depends on the homeowner's long-term goals. "In most cases, ready-made kitchen cabinets are more cost-effective than custom-built options," she explains, "because they are mass-produced in standard sizes, materials, and finishes, which reduces labor, production time, and overall cost."

These are the kinds of cabinets you'd find at any big box retailer like Home Depot or Lowe's — on average, they cost about $200 to $500 per linear foot. Naturally, there's a reason for the difference in price. "Custom cabinetry, on the other hand, is designed and fabricated specifically for a space, requiring skilled craftsmanship, detailed shop drawings, higher-quality materials, and a longer lead time, all of which increase the price," Woodhouse reveals.

Additionally, she notes that "custom cabinets often deliver a more tailored and elevated result, especially in high-end homes where every inch matters and design continuity is key." That level of personalization certainly comes at a cost, with ultra-premium options priced as high as $2,500 per linear foot. However, the design expert believes you should consider more than just the price. "Fit and functionality are critical," she adds, "as custom cabinetry allows for precise dimensions, optimized storage, and integration with architecture, while ready-made cabinets may require fillers or compromises."