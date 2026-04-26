Is It Cheaper To Buy Kitchen Cabinets Or Have Them Built?
Wondering where to begin with your kitchen remodel? If you're on a budget, it can be hard to know when to splurge and when to be stingy. One of the biggest cost conundrums is whether to buy ready-made cabinets or have them built custom. Fortunately, we spoke with Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, who reveals that it truly depends on the homeowner's long-term goals. "In most cases, ready-made kitchen cabinets are more cost-effective than custom-built options," she explains, "because they are mass-produced in standard sizes, materials, and finishes, which reduces labor, production time, and overall cost."
These are the kinds of cabinets you'd find at any big box retailer like Home Depot or Lowe's — on average, they cost about $200 to $500 per linear foot. Naturally, there's a reason for the difference in price. "Custom cabinetry, on the other hand, is designed and fabricated specifically for a space, requiring skilled craftsmanship, detailed shop drawings, higher-quality materials, and a longer lead time, all of which increase the price," Woodhouse reveals.
Additionally, she notes that "custom cabinets often deliver a more tailored and elevated result, especially in high-end homes where every inch matters and design continuity is key." That level of personalization certainly comes at a cost, with ultra-premium options priced as high as $2,500 per linear foot. However, the design expert believes you should consider more than just the price. "Fit and functionality are critical," she adds, "as custom cabinetry allows for precise dimensions, optimized storage, and integration with architecture, while ready-made cabinets may require fillers or compromises."
Custom versus stock cabinets depends on your goals
Custom cabinets are built from scratch, often by skilled carpenters or specialty manufacturers. If you want a particular style, like these mid-century modern kitchen inspirations, you're going to pay for it. "Aesthetics and design flexibility also play a major role," Woodhouse notes, "as custom options allow for unique finishes, profiles, and detailing that can define the entire kitchen." Keep in mind that there's lots of things you should avoid when renovating a kitchen, and skimping on cabinetry is certainly one of them.
Like most high-value items, you typically get what you pay for. If you plan on living in your house for decades (and are an avid home cook), it's probably worth the investment. "Quality and longevity should be evaluated as well," Woodhouse adds, "since custom cabinets are typically built with higher-grade materials and construction methods." But if you're on a time crunch or foolishly agreed to host a holiday gathering, think again. According to the expert, "Ready-made cabinets are faster to procure, while custom work requires a longer production schedule."
If your ultimate goal is saving money, stock cabinets are the clear winner. But if you want to truly design the kitchen of your dreams while increasing your home value, custom cabinets can be well worth the investment. Woodhouse's final advice? "Ultimately, the decision comes down to budget, design goals, and how personalized the space needs to feel," she concludes.