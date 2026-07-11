You've Been Warned: Taco Bell Managers 'Will Be Rude' Over This Nacho Fries Hack

Attempting a menu hack at a major fast food franchise can be a tricky endeavor. If you do your research and the hack in question has already been tried and verified, you likely won't encounter any problems (check out our ultimate guide to ordering secret menu items like a pro for the full scoop). But if the menu hack has minimal sources, faces contradictory claims, or may cause a negative response from the restaurant in question, the whole business becomes significantly riskier. Such is the case with a recent claim on TikTok that Taco Bell customers can walk away with a whole tub of seasoning for the food chain's popular Nacho Fries — which has spurred warnings that this hack will provoke a rude reception from Taco Bell managers.

A content creator, who posts numerous Taco Bell menu hacks on TikTok, informed her followers in one video that it was possible to get a whole container of Nacho Fries seasoning from Taco Bell if you request it. In the video, the creator can be seen dipping the fries in Taco Bell's ranch dressing (which, in our opinion, is much underrated), then re-dipping them in the deep-red seasoning. "Y'all have to run to Taco Bell and try this ASAP," she enthused in the video.

However, the post attracted multiple comments either contradicting the creator's claim or saying it would elicit a poor response from Taco Bell staff. "Catch me in a good mood and I will! (I'm never in a good mood," replied one commenter. Another wrote, "We are not allowed to do that. We would be terminated," while a responder identifying as a manager at Taco Bell said, "They will not do this ... I will be rude about it."