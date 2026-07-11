The Ideal Temperature To Roast Perfectly Crispy Potatoes In Your Oven

Thinking of making a mouthwatering recipe like our lemony roasted potatoes at home this week? Before you go ahead to preheat the oven and prep the potatoes, note that there's an ideal roasting temperature that will result in better textures. See, there's a reason why your potatoes aren't crisping up in the oven at home, and chances are that you're probably not cranking up the oven temperature high enough.

For perfectly crispy potatoes, start roasting them at around 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in a conventional oven, rather than at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Raising the oven's temperature is a one-second fix that ensures ultra-crispy roasted potatoes, every single time. Why you ask? The higher heat helps quickly evaporate moisture, softening and tenderizing the insides of the potatoes, and crisping up the skins all at the same time. Conversely, when the oven is set to lower temperatures, the potatoes take longer to cook through and undergo the Maillard reaction that allows them to become perfectly crisp. In this case, you often end up with potato skins that are still pale and soft, rather than brown and crunchy.