The One-Second Fix That Ensures Ultra-Crispy Roasted Potatoes Every Single Time

It can seem like it takes forever to make crispy roasted potatoes in the oven. When you put raw chunks of potato in a conventional oven, the interior of the potato might get nice and hot and soft while the exterior seems to be untouched. Then, as you grow impatient waiting for the skin to crisp up, you might end up taking the potatoes out of the oven before they're ready. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone.

Flavorful oven-roasted potatoes can seem like one of those deceptively simple comfort foods that only work one in every 10 times. However, there is a one-second fix that can completely transform your potatoes. While some recipes will tell you to heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit can help you achieve the perfectly crisp potato skins you're after.

The perfect temperature for roasting potatoes in the oven is 400 degrees Fahrenheit because the extreme heat will soften the interior of the potato, creating a reaction between the starch and sugar that results in a perfectly soft and fluffy texture. It is also hot enough to allow moisture to evaporate quickly, causing the exterior skin to crisp up and become crunchy. This potato roasting hack is one you'll wish you knew sooner, because it will actually end up saving you time, and you won't have to worry that every time you check your oven, your potatoes will seem further away from being done.