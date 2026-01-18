The One-Second Fix That Ensures Ultra-Crispy Roasted Potatoes Every Single Time
It can seem like it takes forever to make crispy roasted potatoes in the oven. When you put raw chunks of potato in a conventional oven, the interior of the potato might get nice and hot and soft while the exterior seems to be untouched. Then, as you grow impatient waiting for the skin to crisp up, you might end up taking the potatoes out of the oven before they're ready. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone.
Flavorful oven-roasted potatoes can seem like one of those deceptively simple comfort foods that only work one in every 10 times. However, there is a one-second fix that can completely transform your potatoes. While some recipes will tell you to heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit can help you achieve the perfectly crisp potato skins you're after.
The perfect temperature for roasting potatoes in the oven is 400 degrees Fahrenheit because the extreme heat will soften the interior of the potato, creating a reaction between the starch and sugar that results in a perfectly soft and fluffy texture. It is also hot enough to allow moisture to evaporate quickly, causing the exterior skin to crisp up and become crunchy. This potato roasting hack is one you'll wish you knew sooner, because it will actually end up saving you time, and you won't have to worry that every time you check your oven, your potatoes will seem further away from being done.
You should also parboil your potatoes before roasting
After you wash and cube your potatoes, you should parboil them. This means bring a pot of salted water to a boil and add the potatoes, letting them cook for about eight to 10 minutes. Parboiling your potatoes before you roast them will begin to cook the interior of the potato while also starting to break down the starch. The starch that coats the outside of the potatoes during this process will also contribute to the crispiness of the skin during roasting. Even though this adds some extra time to your potato prep, it will mean that you won't have to roast the potatoes as long. Plus, you can take care of some other food prep tasks while the potatoes are boiling.
When they're ready, drain the water from the pot and spread the potatoes out evenly on a baking sheet. A rimmed aluminum baking sheet is best for roasting because it will conduct heat on all sides, helping moisture evaporate more quickly for even, optimal roasting. Drizzle the potatoes with some olive oil, or roast potatoes in butter for a perfectly tender texture. Then season them liberally with the spices of your choice and pop them in the oven, skin-side down. Check them after 15 minutes and flip them over so that the skin side is up. Let them roast for another 15 minutes, and then remove them when the skin has started to crinkle up and get crispy.