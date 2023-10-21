The Main Reason Your Potatoes Aren't Crisping Up In The Oven

When we roast potatoes, the desired result is a crisp exterior and a pillowy, velvety interior. Ovens offer the quintessential dry heat mechanism that gives roast potatoes their characteristic crispiness. However, dry heat is only one contributing factor. So if your potatoes aren't crisping in the oven, the problem likely lies in how you place them on the baking sheet.

If roasted potatoes lack their crunchy sheen, overcrowding is usually the culprit. Just as overcrowding bacon or mushrooms in a saucepan causes disappointingly mushy results, placing potatoes too close to each other on a baking sheet will prevent them from crisping while they roast.

Ovens are like saunas, blasting potatoes with dry, hot air. As the hot air circulates the potatoes, their water content escapes as vapor, effectively steaming the insides. However, if there's no space for the air to circulate, the water vapor won't evaporate and the potatoes will sweat. An overcrowded pan will turn a sauna into a steam bath; Your potatoes will cook, but they'll be soft, moist, and bland like steamed potatoes.

Even if you're tempted to save dishes by throwing a mound of potatoes onto one baking sheet, parsing them out over two will give them the space they need to crisp up. When you assemble potatoes on a baking sheet, they shouldn't be overlapping or jam-packed. Ensure that there's just a single layer with at least a sliver of space between pieces.