McDonald's CEO Eats Filet-O-Fish In A Very Specific Way

In 2020, Kempczinski revealed in an interview with the Financial Times that he eats at McDonald's every single weekday, twice a day — that's a lot of McDonald's! Skipping the tartar sauce is part of Kempczinski's strategy of staying in shape despite the daily fast food intake; for the same reason, he also orders the Egg McMuffin without bacon. By 2025, the frequency of Kempczinski eating at the chain seemed to have dropped, as he admitted in an Instagram video that he dines at McDonald's three to four times a week. Many doubt this claim, though; one person in the comments section of the post even asked him to "retake the video with lie detector." The people's disbelief is likely a consequence of Kempczinski's unfortunate taste test of the Big Arch burger, which went viral following the CEO's tiny bite.

Still, we have to take Kempczinski's word for it that he really does enjoy eating at McDonald's. Beyond the sauceless Filet-O-Fish, his other menu preferences are just as simplistic. He generally prefers the fries over many sandwich choices, including McDonald's iconic fish sandwich. The CEO is also quick to share another favorite menu item: the resurrected snack wrap. We can't blame him for that at all, since the new snack wraps are even better than we remember. And despite a solid range of sauces offered at the fast food chain, for Kempczinski, the top choice is just good ol' ketchup.