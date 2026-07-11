We Asked A Nutritionist Which Snacks Actually Work For Jet Lag

Traveling to new places is on most of our bucket lists. But the jet lag that comes with your adventure is an unfortunate part of the package. However, choosing the right snacks can help lessen the condition's disorienting blow. So, we asked Kara Lydon, registered dietitian, intuitive eating counselor, and owner of Kara Lydon Nutrition and The Foodie Dietitian blog, to break down what you should snack on during your next long-haul flight.

According to Lydon, "A big contributor to jet lag is dehydration from the warm cabin temperature and low humidity on long flights. The best way to combat dehydration is to stay hydrated with plenty of water and opt for foods with high water content, like watermelon, strawberries, cucumber, and celery." These foods are also high in fiber, which helps reduce the digestive issues that are often a part of jet lag. Bringing an empty water bottle to fill up at the airport will help you keep you hydrated throughout the flight.

That said, water alone won't cut it. "Replenishing electrolytes with foods high in potassium and magnesium — like bananas, nuts, and whole grains — can help with dehydration as well," says Lydon. Consequently, she recommends a more comprehensive nutritional approach: "Snack pairings that give you a hydration and electrolyte boost are celery or cucumber with hummus, strawberries with yogurt, and watermelon with trail mix." More snacks that seasoned travelers should reach for include whole-grain baked goods like muffins and oat bars, plus filling, high-protein snacks like cheese and roasted pepitas or pumpkin seeds.