These Are The Airport Snacks Seasoned Travelers Reach For When There's No Time For A Meal

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Most seasoned travelers have dealt with flight delays or short connection times that forced them to sprint across the airport to their gate, which can not only leave your feet aching, but your belly growling. To find out which airport snacks will save your stomach when you don't have time for a meal, we asked the ultimate frequent flyer: a former flight attendant. Tasting Table interviewed Lia Ocampo, retired flight attendant and author of "Life, Love, and Lessons in the Sky: A Flight Attendant's Inspiring Journey," about the definitive do's and don'ts for airport snacking.

To avoid the sorry state of surviving on free U.S. airline snacks, Ocampo recommended packing or buying "foods high in protein and fiber that keep you feeling full for hours." For high-fiber picks, she suggested fresh fruits like apple slices or grapes. Oranges also make a great in-flight snack because they're hydrating, easy to carry, and contain 3 grams of fiber in a medium-sized fruit. Ocampo added energy bites, cheese sticks, cookies, muffins, and breads to her snack list, as well. Consider whole-grain baked goods, which naturally have more fiber, or go for protein- and fiber-fortified products.

At airport stores, giant displays of candy are a tempting sight, but filling your empty stomach with sugar can make you even more exhausted. There is one exception, however, Ocampo says. "Dark chocolate can give sweet-tooth treats without crashing your energy," she said. Full of nutrients and healthy fats with less sugar than other candies, high-cacao dark chocolate is one of the best treats to hold you over until you land.