Why Flight Attendants Wish You'd Avoid Bringing This Popular Snack
There's a long list of foods considered absolute "no-gos" as plane snacks. Passengers agree that tuna salad, hard-boiled eggs, super crunchy chips, and basically anything that can disturb the scents and sounds of the flight experience should be banned. But what about the flight attendants? Surely, there has to be a list of snacks that they absolutely despise seeing mid-flight, right? We took to online forums and found that the answer to these questions was a resounding "yes" — that list certainly exists. Yet, of all the worst snacks to bring on a long flight, among the worst is sunflower seeds.
According to many flight attendants online, sunflower seeds top the list. They're loud and crunchy, and their shells often leave a crumbly mess on the seats and floor. In fact, they even pose an allergy risk for those around who may be allergic to nuts or seeds. Many have even found the remnants of spit-out shells in the seat back pockets, and others have even seen passengers purposely throwing shells on the ground.
"Pistachio and/or sunflower seeds in the shell only to be left in the seat back pocket," noted one alleged flight attendant on Reddit. "I curse them under my breath as I dig 43,000 tiny pieces out." On another Reddit thread, a different user echoed the sentiment, adding, "There was even a sick bag in the back of the seat that would have been a way better option." Talk about gross.
Instead of banishment, why not cleanliness?
Listen, we know sunflower seeds are great snacks. They're also an easy way to add protein to nearly anything. But there's a time and a place to munch on them, like at a baseball game or backyard barbecue. When you're on an airplane, flight attendants would much prefer that you choose other snacks, eat pre-shelled seeds, or (at the bare minimum) show some consideration when cleaning up your space. For example, if you insist on eating sunflower seeds on a flight, ask for a cup to put shells in after chewing them or use the plastic bag from the store where you bought the snack from at the airport.
Any way to keep shells contained and free from seats and the floor is ideal. Not only will this prevent the cleaning crew from having to quickly vacuum everything up before the next flight, but it'll keep the plane a little more germ-free. After all, planes are already magnets for illnesses — the last thing everyone needs is chewed-up shell remnants with more germs on them.
Bottom line: It may be best to reserve the sunflower seeds for another occasion. That is, unless you can be polite and discreet about eating them. Otherwise, bring aboard different snacks like trail mix, roasted almonds, or a peeled orange — the ultimate in-flight snack. Your flight attendants and neighboring passengers will appreciate you.