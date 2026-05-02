Why Flight Attendants Wish You'd Avoid Bringing This Popular Snack

There's a long list of foods considered absolute "no-gos" as plane snacks. Passengers agree that tuna salad, hard-boiled eggs, super crunchy chips, and basically anything that can disturb the scents and sounds of the flight experience should be banned. But what about the flight attendants? Surely, there has to be a list of snacks that they absolutely despise seeing mid-flight, right? We took to online forums and found that the answer to these questions was a resounding "yes" — that list certainly exists. Yet, of all the worst snacks to bring on a long flight, among the worst is sunflower seeds.

According to many flight attendants online, sunflower seeds top the list. They're loud and crunchy, and their shells often leave a crumbly mess on the seats and floor. In fact, they even pose an allergy risk for those around who may be allergic to nuts or seeds. Many have even found the remnants of spit-out shells in the seat back pockets, and others have even seen passengers purposely throwing shells on the ground.

"Pistachio and/or sunflower seeds in the shell only to be left in the seat back pocket," noted one alleged flight attendant on Reddit. "I curse them under my breath as I dig 43,000 tiny pieces out." On another Reddit thread, a different user echoed the sentiment, adding, "There was even a sick bag in the back of the seat that would have been a way better option." Talk about gross.