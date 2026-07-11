Repurpose Old Liquor Bottles Into Pretty And Practical Plant Irrigation Systems

Sometimes there aren't enough hours in the day. A common to-do that most folks forget is to water their plants — or have someone do it for them while away. If you neglected to tell your house- or dog-sitter about this simple yet important task (or simply forgot to do it yourself), you may come home to some a few withered, dying flowers. One quick fix is to use empty liquor bottles as a self-watering system.

That's right: If you rinse out old liquor or wine bottles, fill them with water, and tip them upside down into the soil of your potted plants or container garden, you'll have a self-sufficient watering system to keep plants alive and well while you're away. Upside-down bottles will slowly release water into the soil over the course of a few hours to a few days. This will ensure that your plants are getting their much-needed daily supply of H2O.

While just about any glass bottle will do for this gardening project, liquor and wine bottles tend to hold just the right amount of water. If you have larger plant boxes, feel free to use two or more bottles on either side of plants that need more TLC. For a little extra flair, decorate them to match the whimsical or upscale theme of your outdoor space. It's an eco-friendly, simple, and creative way to repurpose empty wine bottles.