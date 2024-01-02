Reuse Liquor Bottles For Easy Decanting At Your Next Dinner Party

Reaching the end of a 750ml liquor bottle is an event. That ornate glass bottle has been glistening glamorously on your home bar, and now, it's time to just ... throw it away? Not so fast. Breathe new life into that empty beauty and use it as a decorative wine decanter at your next dinner party.

"Decanting" may sound fancy, but it just refers to transferring wine from the original bottle in which it was purchased into another vessel. The key here is aeration. Introducing oxygen to your wine opens up its natural flavor notes, letting it breathe. All in all, it makes for a more aromatic, softened, dimensional sip. Decanting also separates the wine from the natural sediments that settle at the bottom of the bottle. Sediments are a natural byproduct, but they can affect the tasting profile of your delicate vino, adding unpleasant bitterness. Vintage ports and older reds tend to produce the most sediments as they age.

Decanting enhances balance and expression, helps achieve clarity, prevents a gritty mouthfeel, and even aids in consistent pouring for larger numbers of guests — an aesthetically pleasing ace in the hole for easy hosting and thrifty recycling. Those empty liquor bottles bring all the apothecary vibes and vintage glamor, which could be especially cute for a themed dinner party like "1960s hors d'oeuvres" or "old Hollywood." To complete the scene, set the dinner table with softly glowing taper candles and lacy runners or doilies.