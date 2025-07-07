11 Creative Ways To Repurpose Empty Wine Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a wine lover, an occasional drinker, or someone who has ever hosted a dinner party — it's likely you've ended up with an empty wine bottle or two in your lifetime. You may have plenty of ideas for using leftover wine, but the bottles can be just as useful. Rather than throwing them out or putting them in a recycling bin, there are countless things you can do with them instead. In this economy, being innovative and thrifty has become important, and you can creatively upcycle kitchenware, tin cans, and wine bottles. Wine bottles are great for numerous reasons. They're made of glass, so they're sturdy and durable and usually have a beautiful and functional shape, making them great candidates for storage and organization roles.

This is especially fun if you are a creative person who loves DIY projects or crafts, but it can be equally fulfilling for those who care about reducing waste. Instead of your bottles ending up in landfills across the country or using even more energy at recycling facilities, you can step in and do your part in any small way. Plus, you get to benefit from the experience of learning a new craft and the bonus of creating useful objects you can be proud of. Here are some innovative ways to repurpose empty wine bottles.