15 Costco Salty Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart
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It's often our sweet tooth that gets us wandering through our kitchen cupboards, fridge, and freezers. Do we still have that bag of Twizzlers? Is there any ice cream left? Did we finish those chocolate-covered almonds? It's the reason we made a list of the best sweets to get at Costco! But there is another tooth that also demands attention, oftentimes making itself known right after the sweet tooth has been satisfactorily satiated, though it can also appear out of nowhere. Yes, you're talking about the salty tooth — and it's why we're here today.
Whether you're looking to balance out something sweet or simply craving a snack with a little more bite, Costco has no shortage of salty snack options. We scoured customer reviews and tasted our way through a bountiful amount of Kirkland Signature snacks (among other brands) to deliver you the top salty snacks options that deserve a spot in your cart. Just take a quick look, and we're sure you'll find something that piques your palatable pursuits.
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels
Some say you can make a big mistake with these stuffed pretzels — and by mistake, they mean not buying at least two at a time. We don't disagree. Kirkland Signature peanut-butter stuffed pretzels are the best Costco brand salty snack you should always have in the pantry, perfecting the art of soft and crispy snacks in one bite.
Buy Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels at Costco for around $12.
Biena Crispy Roasted Pink Salt Himalayan Edamame
With 5 grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein, customers are grabbing this salty snack for more than just the flavor. "Bought these two days ago, and I am almost out," remarked one reviewer on the Costco website. "They are addicting and delicious! Running back to Costco today in hopes they still have some!" Eat them by the handful or top a salad or sandwich with a sprinkling.
Grab a bag of Biena Crispy Roasted Pink Salt Himalayan Edamame at Costco for around $8.
Calbee Baked Shrimp Chips
Some may need some coaxing to believe us, but these baked shrimp-flavored chips are indeed a favorite Costco buy. One Costco website reviewer went as far as claim they're the "best thing you can buy at Costco!" While the Asian snack item may differ from a typical American chip, if you give them a try, you'll be a fan for life.
Get a 36-count box of Calbee Baked Shrimp Chips at Costco for around $20.
Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
Siete Foods is the brand behind these grain-free, gluten-free, non-GMO chips. Many customers become instant fans after their first bite. "My first time trying Siete Family Foods chips, and I'm hooked," one Facebook user said. "So light, crisp, and perfect for my homemade guacamole." Whether or not you have dietary restrictions, Siete's Grain Free See Salt Tortilla Chips are a great pick for anyone looking for a light, crispy tortilla chip.
Grab a bag of Siete Grain Free Sea Salt Tortilla Chips at Costco for around $8.
Popcornopolis Takis Popcorn Cones
If you love both Takis and popcorn, you'll adore this Popcornopolis creation that combines the fluffy, fun texture of popcorn with all the heat of Takis Fuego. While some were initially concerned that this snack would be too spicy for children, the heat level is mild enough for the whole family. Reviewers also appreciate that servings stay fresh and are easy to hand out since they are individually packed.
Grab a 12-count box of Popcornopolis Takis Popcorn Cones at Costco for about $40.
Jackson's Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips
It's hard to get a better recommendation than "best sweet potato chips I've ever had," which is what one Reddit user happily proclaimed about Jackson's Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips. The Redditor even admitted they could easily eat a massive bag of the sea salt-flavored chips every two days. Slightly sweet and slightly salty, these chips are another excellent option for both shoppers with and without food restrictions.
Get a bag of Jackson's Kettle Cooked Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips at Costco for around $6.50.
Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix
With over 800 5-star reviews on Costco's website, Kirkland Signature's Sweet Heat Snack Mix combines almonds, cashews, honey-glazed pecans, honey-roasted sesame sticks, and corn nuts with a sweet-and-spicy seasoning for a snack shoppers can't seem to get enough of. As one Reddit user admitted: "I have a bag in my car to snack on. One at my work to snack on. One at my girlfriend's house and two at my house." The more the merrier, if you ask us.
Pick up a bag of Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix at Costco for around $13.
Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts
What could be so special about some peanuts? Well, if you've had the Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts, you know. "These are the best peanuts I've ever had!" one Costco website customer exclaimed, deeming them "perfect." The same reviewer buys multiple cans every trip. Is that excessive? Not according to other reviewers who claim to do the same. Clearly, there's something about these peanuts that keep shoppers coming back for more.
Grab a 2.5-pound can of Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts at Costco for around $9.
Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites
Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites have become very popular among Costco shoppers. Slightly smaller than bite-sized pieces, they come in individually portioned bags, which make this snack easy to grab and go. Fan have also praised the Korean barbecue flavor for striking a satisfying balance between sweet and savory. With 10 grams of protein per pouch, it's really no wonder it's a fan favorite.
Get a 12-count bag of Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Snack Bites at Costco for about $22.
Dot's Original Homestyle Pretzels
It's really hard to beat the savory, salty, umami flavor of the iconic Dot's Pretzels, especially when they're in pre-portioned bags! "We love the big bags of Dot's Pretzels," noted one Costco website shopper. "But we can easily eat too many." Isn't that all our problems when we reach for Dot's? The fun, twisted, crunchy texture and buttery melt-in-the-mouth flavor make it impossible to not keep going back for more.
Get a 36-count box of Dot's Original Homestyle Pretzels at Costco for around $18.
Kirkland Signature Himalayan Salt Kettle Chips
Who said these crinkle-cut kettle chips were one of Costco's best snacks? Well, we did, of course! Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with a hefty dip, these chips will not fail you in the flavor department. Fried to perfection and given just a dash of pink Himalayan sea salt, these crunchy craft-cooked creations might just become your new favorite potato chips.
Grab a bag of Kirkland Signature Himalayan Salt Kettle Chips at Costco for around $7.
Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips
Not only do we enjoy keeping the Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips around the house, we also find that they're a great snack to bring to an office party. In fact, one Costco website customer called them the "very best little bagel chips ever." In addition to the chip's great flavor, customers also enjoy that they stay fresh in the plastic tub they come in.
Get a package of Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips at Costco for around $10.
Old Trapper Hot & Spicy Beef Jerky
Although posted on the "unpopular opinion" subreddit, many shoppers agreed with one Reddit user who stated, "Old Trapper Beef Jerky is significantly better than Jack Link's." Shoppers have raved about how much they enjoy the Old Trapper Hot & Spicy Beef Jerky for its authentic flavor, thick texture, and the generous amount of jerky in each bag. So, next time you're thinking of picking up some Jack Link's, consider Old Trapper Hot & Spicy Beef Jerky instead.
Grab a bag of Old Trapper Hot & Spicy Beef Jerky at Costco for around $15.
Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis
This bag of Archer Beef Stick Minis offers 4 grams of protein, 45 calories, and zero sugar in 28 individually packed snacks. Great when on the go, the portability of these beef sticks is only outshined by the taste, which reviewers appreciate for not being greasy or overly salty. "Very tasty with a little zest to it," said one customer on the Costco website. "Definitely recommend!"
Get your 28-count bag of Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis at Costco for around $20.
Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Variety
You can enjoy both Lesser Evil's Himalayan Pink Salt and Himalayan Gold varieties in this 28-count box of Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn. The only problem reviewers seem to have with the small bags is that they aren't the big bags. (Hey Costco, we want both!) "Snacking without the guilt is the best feeling," said one reviewer on the Costco website, a sentiment echoed by many other warehouse shoppers.
Get your 28-count box of Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Variety at Costco for around $18.