15 Costco Salty Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart

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It's often our sweet tooth that gets us wandering through our kitchen cupboards, fridge, and freezers. Do we still have that bag of Twizzlers? Is there any ice cream left? Did we finish those chocolate-covered almonds? It's the reason we made a list of the best sweets to get at Costco! But there is another tooth that also demands attention, oftentimes making itself known right after the sweet tooth has been satisfactorily satiated, though it can also appear out of nowhere. Yes, you're talking about the salty tooth — and it's why we're here today.

Whether you're looking to balance out something sweet or simply craving a snack with a little more bite, Costco has no shortage of salty snack options. We scoured customer reviews and tasted our way through a bountiful amount of Kirkland Signature snacks (among other brands) to deliver you the top salty snacks options that deserve a spot in your cart. Just take a quick look, and we're sure you'll find something that piques your palatable pursuits.