We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lemon is an easy flavor to love, especially in baked goods. There are plenty of lemon dessert recipes out there, including lemon bars and the classic lemon meringue pie. Although these treats offer varied textures, they use a similar ingredient: lemon filling. Most lemon fillings require careful cooking on the stove and necessitate that you get the perfect, punchy lemon flavor and creamy consistency. However, you can also find many brands of lemon pie filling at the store that will decrease your workload substantially.

Tasting Table's taste tester ranked seven store-bought lemon pie fillings, and they found that one brand surged ahead of the rest. They ranked the My-T-Fine Lemon Cook and Serve Pudding Mix & Pie Filling as the best because of its bold citrusy flavor and tanginess. While it does require some hands-on preparation, including mixing the filling with sugar and egg yolks, boiling it on the stove, and letting it set, the result was well worth it. At just 87 cents a pack at Walmart at the time of writing, why wouldn't you add it to your cart?