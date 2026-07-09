Say Goodbye To Bland Lemon Pies — This Under-The-Radar Filling Is The Clear Winner
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Lemon is an easy flavor to love, especially in baked goods. There are plenty of lemon dessert recipes out there, including lemon bars and the classic lemon meringue pie. Although these treats offer varied textures, they use a similar ingredient: lemon filling. Most lemon fillings require careful cooking on the stove and necessitate that you get the perfect, punchy lemon flavor and creamy consistency. However, you can also find many brands of lemon pie filling at the store that will decrease your workload substantially.
Tasting Table's taste tester ranked seven store-bought lemon pie fillings, and they found that one brand surged ahead of the rest. They ranked the My-T-Fine Lemon Cook and Serve Pudding Mix & Pie Filling as the best because of its bold citrusy flavor and tanginess. While it does require some hands-on preparation, including mixing the filling with sugar and egg yolks, boiling it on the stove, and letting it set, the result was well worth it. At just 87 cents a pack at Walmart at the time of writing, why wouldn't you add it to your cart?
A My-T-Fine filling, if we do say so ourselves
My-T-Fine has plenty of fans, and folks aren't shy about sharing what they love about this filling on the Walmart product page. "This is perfect for box pudding," said one reviewer, who noted that it's perfect for bringing over to someone's house. Another said that they prepare theirs with lemon juice instead of the water it calls for, and that they add lemon zest and lemon extract "to give it a little kick."
Other reviewers value the quality and the consistency of this brand. "This pudding is far and away better tasting and has a better texture than any other boxed pudding. In a time when everyone changes the ingredients, [My-T-Fine] has not," said one Walmart shopper. Plus, since it's so cheap, you don't have to worry about shelling out a ton if you need a second or third box for your dessert. May I suggest sandwiching it between the layers of Julie Kinnaird's bright and sunny lemon lavender cake?