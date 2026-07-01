7 Store-Bought Lemon Pie Fillings, Ranked Worst To Best

Folks, I don't care what time of year it is — it's always the right time for lemony desserts. Yes, even smack dab in the middle of pumpkin season, you can find me chowing down on a lemon muffin or some scrumptious homemade lemon bars. What can I say? The citrus fruit is one of my favorite flavors to incorporate into sweets, and whenever I want to max out my lemon consumption, there's only one solution: lemon pie.

I'll always opt to make my own lemon pie from scratch when I'm able, but sometimes time constraints don't allow for such luxuries — when that's the case, I need an easy solution that can go from package to pie pan in just a few minutes. So, today's mission was to taste test and rank seven lemon pie fillings and pick a new favorite to be a baking cabinet staple. I ranked the pie fillings based on how strong the lemon flavor is, whether the filling was too sweet, and the overall texture/mouthfeel of the filling. Here's how they fared!