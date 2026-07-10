The Handy Kitchen Utensil To Look For At Costco (It Makes Grilling So Much Easier)

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Summers are made for barbecues. The smell of juicy burgers, hot dogs, and ribs sizzling out back, the comforting potato and macaroni salad, the crispy coleslaw and savory beans: It's hard to decide which dish we love most. Eating deliciously grilled food is easy, but actually making it? Now that's another story. Grill masters have all sorts of tried-and-true hacks for making the best steaks, ribs, and more on their charcoal or gas grills — down to the best utensils to use. Our favorite is a humble set of tongs, perfect for flipping, grabbing, and grilling all your favorite barbecue delicacies.

Go to Costco and you'll find the Winco 9-inch non-slip locking tongs, one of the best grilling items to purchase at Costco this July. These stainless steel tongs are much easier to grip thanks to the silicone handles, plus they're heat resistant to up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, so they can handle that fiery grilltop. Customers say the locking mechanism also makes them easier to hold onto and flip larger cuts of meat, veggies, and other chunky food items on the grill.

A four-pack of tongs is a reasonable $11.99 at Costco, with extra for shipping if you buy online. However, you can buy a set in the store to avoid additional costs. If you're not satisfied with your purchase, Costco also boasts a pretty generous return policy — save for alcohol — which means you can return or exchange them at any time. Your steak dinners are about to get a whole lot easier to make.