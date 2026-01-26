Costco's Generous Return Policy Still Has Limits On One Item

Costco's return policy is famously lenient. Bought a sweater that doesn't fit? Return it. Ate anything from the food court and it turned out to be expired? They'll give you a full refund even if the food's half-eaten. Most items can be returned anytime, no questions asked. It's one of the cooler perks of being a member. But there's one product that, at many stores, you can't easily return: alcohol.

The warehouse retailer won't accept returns on beer, wine, or spirits "where prohibited by law," according to their official policy. This catches plenty of shoppers by surprise, especially those buying in bulk for occasions like weddings or big parties, only to realize a bit too late that they bought more than they needed. Reddit is full of stories from frustrated couples who discovered this too late. One California bride bought cases of beer and wine for her wedding, only to have staff turn her husband away at returns when guests drank less than expected.

State liquor laws are behind these restrictions. In California, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio, for instance, you can't return most alcohol because of licensing rules. When you return alcohol for a refund, you're technically "selling" it back to the store — and only licensed sellers can do that. Some states like California and Georgia have narrow exceptions spoiled booze or genuine purchase mistakes (if the cashier accidentally added the alcohol to your bag while you're checking out, for example) — but outside of that, once you bought it, that's final. But in other places like Washington DC and Texas, returns work as you'd expect — bring back the unopened bottles with your receipt and you're good. Where you shop determines whether those extra cases become your problem or Costco's, so you'll want to be really careful on this.