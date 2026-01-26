Costco's Generous Return Policy Still Has Limits On One Item
Costco's return policy is famously lenient. Bought a sweater that doesn't fit? Return it. Ate anything from the food court and it turned out to be expired? They'll give you a full refund even if the food's half-eaten. Most items can be returned anytime, no questions asked. It's one of the cooler perks of being a member. But there's one product that, at many stores, you can't easily return: alcohol.
The warehouse retailer won't accept returns on beer, wine, or spirits "where prohibited by law," according to their official policy. This catches plenty of shoppers by surprise, especially those buying in bulk for occasions like weddings or big parties, only to realize a bit too late that they bought more than they needed. Reddit is full of stories from frustrated couples who discovered this too late. One California bride bought cases of beer and wine for her wedding, only to have staff turn her husband away at returns when guests drank less than expected.
State liquor laws are behind these restrictions. In California, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio, for instance, you can't return most alcohol because of licensing rules. When you return alcohol for a refund, you're technically "selling" it back to the store — and only licensed sellers can do that. Some states like California and Georgia have narrow exceptions spoiled booze or genuine purchase mistakes (if the cashier accidentally added the alcohol to your bag while you're checking out, for example) — but outside of that, once you bought it, that's final. But in other places like Washington DC and Texas, returns work as you'd expect — bring back the unopened bottles with your receipt and you're good. Where you shop determines whether those extra cases become your problem or Costco's, so you'll want to be really careful on this.
What this means for party planners and bulk buyers
The alcohol return restriction hits hardest when you're buying for events. Wedding receptions, company parties, family reunions — these are exactly the situations where people overestimate and end up with cases of unopened bottles. Reddit users report similar frustrations across the board. One Reno couple planning their wedding specifically called ahead to confirm their Nevada Costco would accept returns, and while the store in Reno does, just a stone's throw away in Sparks, people were reportedly turned away, with the clerk citing "some law or something."
With even Costco employees uncertain about the rules sometimes (understandable, as these aren't precisely Costco policies but a patchwork of state regulations), it's best to call your local Costco ahead before buying cases of Kirkland lager in bulk (this is even an official recommendation by Costco). Don't rely on what worked for someone in another state or even at another warehouse in your area. Ask to speak with a manager at the membership desk and get a clear answer about their location's policy. Better yet, buy conservatively. Those online calculators for how much alcohol you need for events tend to overestimate anyway. You can always make a second trip for more beer — you can't bring back what's left over.