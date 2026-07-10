Break Out Your Dutch Oven: Consumer Reports Suggests This Is How To Reheat A Rotisserie Chicken

Many home cooks adore rotisserie chicken for being one of the easiest store-bought dinners around, but reheating the leftovers without drying the meat can be a culinary challenge. According to Consumer Reports, one of the best ways to bring your juicy drumsticks back to life is to reach for the Dutch oven, as it gently warms the meat while keeping it moist.

The method is easy enough, but you need a meat thermometer to know exactly when to pull the chicken out. To begin, add ½ cup of water to your Dutch oven before placing the chicken directly into it. Cover the pot with its lid and place it into an oven that's preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook until the thickest part of the bird reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, around 20 to 25 minutes.

Once it's thoroughly heated, you can remove the lid for the last five minutes to get the skin nice and crispy before serving. That small amount of water in the beginning is key to this process. As the Dutch oven heats up, the water produces steam that circulates inside the pot. This sweet little steam bath keeps the chicken from losing moisture while it reheats, warming it more evenly from the outside in.