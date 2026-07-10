The Starbucks Matcha Skeptics Should Try First Took The Top Spot In Our Ranking

It's fair to say that caffeinated beverage drinkers have fallen in love with matcha. Numerous coffee chains have jumped on the trend, and leading the charge is Starbucks. The brand has released numerous whimsical flavored matcha beverages to appease their customers' craving for grassy, sweet, and creamy sippers, which is why we sent one of our tasters to Starbucks to try to rank these iced drinks from worst to best.

While some of these matcha drinks flopped, others showed the seemingly limitless potential of matcha pairings. The most surprising of them all, and the one that captivated our taster the most, was the Iced Banana Bread Matcha. This drink pairs Starbucks' classic matcha recipe with not just banana syrup, but also brown sugar cream cold foam, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles. These elements offer the warm, cozy flavor that really sells sippers on the "banana bread" component, while the syrup offers the perfect fruity complement to the matcha's grassy and organic undertones. Skeptics may assume this drink is super sweet, considering it has both a flavored cold foam and syrup. However, our taster liked the balance of flavors in this iced matcha and appreciated that the sugar never really took over the entire drink.