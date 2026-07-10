Forget Real Marble Countertops: This Alternative Spares Your Wallet And Avoids The Hassle Of Upkeep

If you've recently done a kitchen renovation, chances are that you have realized that there are plenty of different countertop materials to choose from — and all of them have their benefits and drawbacks. Marble, for one, is among the most beautiful materials to look at, but it's also one of the hardest to maintain. Before buying marble countertops, you have to reckon with the fact that not only are they wicked expensive, but they are also susceptible to discoloration and scratch easily.

But the good news is that you don't have to abandon the look of marble entirely, as laminate marble will solve most of your marble-related qualms. It looks like marble, complete with the signature veining patterns, and is more cost-effective. Marble laminate is made by printing a marble design on a fabric or material, then encasing it in a protective coating. Aside from countertops, it can also be used for other surfaces in the home, including bathroom sinks, vanities, and even furniture.

One of marble laminate's big appeals is that it's more stain- and scratch-resistant than stone, which is ideal for folks living in busy homes or who don't want to have to clean up spills immediately to prevent discoloration. It also is more environmentally friendly than marble, which is great for homeowners who are prioritizing eco-minded living.