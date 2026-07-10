No Paint, No Problem — There's A Better Way To Update Your Cabinets, And The Styles Are Limitless

Cabinet transformations don't have to break your budget or eat up an entire weekend. Busy, aesthetically-minded home cooks don't have to paint outdated cabinets in order to give them a makeover. All it takes is a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper (or contact paper), which can be applied to more than just the wall. Peel-and-stick wallpaper and contact paper are eye-catching alternatives to paint. The adhesive is strong enough to last the long haul, yet it can be easily removed without causing any permanent damage to the cabinet doors underneath. The material is stylish and cost-effective at typically under $15 per roll; measure your cabinets before you buy to purchase just enough to cover your cabinets and avoid leftover paper and excess spending.

Contact paper in solid colors offer a quicker remodel route than traditional paint. Cherry red would look terrific in a kitschy retro kitchen, while butter yellow would be on trend and inviting. Beyond solids, one of the chief appeals of going the peel-and-stick paper route over traditional sanding and painting is the possibility of patterns. Covering cabinets in peel-and-stick paper with a faux brick look, like this one by Hopeak on Amazon, would create an instant industrial feel, a bold design statement for smaller studios or lofts. It can also be a great way to refresh dated oak cabinets without paint. But, on the flip side, if you prefer the vintage look, a roll of wood grain contact paper, like this design by Cosnight, would warm up sleek laminate cabinetry — which is a commonplace fixture in newer apartment buildings. This marble-printed wallpaper by practicalWs would add modern dimensionality to DIY kitchen makeovers. Or, go cottagecore with this rustic yellow floral pattern by Dimoon. Contact paper makes myriad aesthetic visions both possible and convenient.