This Discontinued Pepperidge Farm Pizza From The '80s Would Be A Hit In 2026
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Pizza in the '80s just seemed to hit different, or so a surplus of films, television shows, and cartoons would seem to suggest. While the popular slogan "Pepperidge Farm remembers" indicates the beloved snack brand's penchant for quality, one discontinued pizza product is long overdue for a timely revival. If you enjoy the interplay of a delicate, flaky crust with plenty of hearty and satisfying toppings, then you'd absolutely adore Pepperidge Farm's Croissant Pastry Pizza from the '80s.
Around 1985, the savory snack from Pepperidge Farm burst onto the scene, but it spent only a short time on shelves. Marking the end of an era — and the actual decade — the product appears to have been discontinued in 1989. The Pepperidge Farm pizzas boasted a fluffy yet flaky crust, and came in a variety of flavors including pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and a deluxe version, which included sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, and peppers.
While availability was brief, many suggest that perhaps these pizzas were simply ahead of their time. Replies to a Reddit post in which a user calls the pizza their "favorite after school snack" help demonstrate the love for this discontinued product. One commenter shares, "It was my favorite thing as a kid growing up. I would love to be able to get them again." Another Redditor and would-be fan queries, "Anyone know why these went away? I've never heard of them but the idea of it sounds like they'd be delicious!"
Remembering Pepperidge Farm's Croissant Pastry Pizza
It's unclear why these Pepperidge Farm pizzas were discontinued, but it's worth wondering whether they could potentially make a comeback. While other store-bought brands have attempted to capture the lightning in a bottle that is a croissant-crust pizza, none seem to measure up to this 1980s predecessor. One such example is DiGiorno's frozen croissant-style pizza crust, which is better left in the freezer section unless you like dry, flavorless food.
In the current era of fusion foods and croissant-based mashups, Pepperidge Farm's Croissant Pastry Pizza would likely be a total fan favorite. In fact, if re-released in 2026, there's a good chance that it would far exceed the performance of its '80s originator. Though Pepperidge Farm does offer a recipe for puff pastry pepperoni pizza using its frozen puff pastry sheet product on its site, this is more of a DIY take on the original croissant pastry crust.
While hoping and waiting for the '80s pizza to possibly make a return, you can try preparing your own version as a holdover in the meantime. Bring flaky crust pizza dreams to life by making a pizza using a combination of your preferred brand of store-bought croissant dough and pizza dough. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings, then bake to nostalgic perfection.