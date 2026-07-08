This Discontinued Pepperidge Farm Pizza From The '80s Would Be A Hit In 2026

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Pizza in the '80s just seemed to hit different, or so a surplus of films, television shows, and cartoons would seem to suggest. While the popular slogan "Pepperidge Farm remembers" indicates the beloved snack brand's penchant for quality, one discontinued pizza product is long overdue for a timely revival. If you enjoy the interplay of a delicate, flaky crust with plenty of hearty and satisfying toppings, then you'd absolutely adore Pepperidge Farm's Croissant Pastry Pizza from the '80s.

Around 1985, the savory snack from Pepperidge Farm burst onto the scene, but it spent only a short time on shelves. Marking the end of an era — and the actual decade — the product appears to have been discontinued in 1989. The Pepperidge Farm pizzas boasted a fluffy yet flaky crust, and came in a variety of flavors including pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and a deluxe version, which included sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, and peppers.

While availability was brief, many suggest that perhaps these pizzas were simply ahead of their time. Replies to a Reddit post in which a user calls the pizza their "favorite after school snack" help demonstrate the love for this discontinued product. One commenter shares, "It was my favorite thing as a kid growing up. I would love to be able to get them again." Another Redditor and would-be fan queries, "Anyone know why these went away? I've never heard of them but the idea of it sounds like they'd be delicious!"