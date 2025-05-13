Bring Flaky Crust Pizza Dreams To Life With This Brilliant Croissant Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Croissants are a buttery masterpiece with layers of delicate flaky dough that's both crunchy and tender. While they're the perfect pastry to enjoy with an espresso, croissants have also become the subject of a brilliant culinary trick that transforms them into the most decadent pizza crust. In an Instagram post, foodie Josh Elkin demonstrates just how easy it is to make croissant pizza crust using store-bought croissant dough and store-bought pizza dough.

A simple thin-crust pizza dough is spread over a circular pizza pan, then brushed with egg-wash around the perimeter of the dough. The raw croissants are then assembled over the egg-washed perimeter and likewise brushed with egg-wash and dusted with parmesan cheese. Then, the center of the pizza receives a generous spread of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni cups before a stint in the oven. You can make the recipe even easier by using one of the best store-bought pasta sauces and pre-shredded cheese. If you can't find frozen or raw croissants from your local grocery store, you can sub in Pillsbury crescent rolls, adding yet another clever way to use these canned pastries.

A thin, crispy undercarriage is a nice, light foundation for an equally light and flaky croissant crust pizza. But you can also make a deep dish croissant pizza using a cast iron skillet, like this one from Lodge. Try baking the pizza at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes — you can try higher temperatures for less time, but you might risk burning the croissants.