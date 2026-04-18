Campbell's Owns This Beloved Snack Brand. Do You Know Which One?

When you think of Campbell's, your mind probably jumps to the iconic canned soups. The red cans with the retro design are well-recognizable on the store shelves and a true staple in many American pantries. The company sells much more than just soup, though, and one of the food brands you may not know are owned by Campbell's is Pepperidge Farm.

You likely know Pepperidge Farm by its large lineup of cookies and the legendary Goldfish crackers, but the story of the company actually began with bread. In the 1930s, Margaret Rudkin was a mother of three boys, the youngest of whom suffered from asthma and allergies and had to eat minimally processed food. Rudkin started baking stone-ground, whole wheat bread for him, which drastically improved his health. Seeing that she was on to something, she started selling her bread at the local grocery store. She named her business venture Pepperidge Farm after the property she lived on with her family. It only went upwards from there — by 1940, over a million loaves had been sold, and the production finally moved from her home into a proper factory.

Rudkin kept growing the company, soon expanding to include products beyond bread. First came the cookies, then the frozen pastries, and finally the Goldfish crackers. In 1961, Pepperidge Farm sold to Campbell's, but Rudkin stayed involved in the company until she retired in 1966.