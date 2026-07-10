Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls In Boston
If there's one dish the Northeast is known for, it has to be the lobster roll. And as the most populous city in New England, it only makes sense that Boston would be the go-to place for so many to snag this beloved sandwich. And if you've gone out to eat in the Boston area, you've probably come across plenty of lobster rolls in your time. From casual restaurants to upscale eateries, so many restaurants in Boston are getting in on the lobster roll game. But considering how pricey the dish can be, you may be wondering where you can find ones that are actually worth it and that won't disappoint you with a less-than-flavorful lobster experience.
As someone who's lived in the city for over five years now, I've eaten my fair share of lobster rolls. At first, I didn't totally understand the hype, but now that I've had some seriously top-notch versions of the dish, I can safely say these are my favorite spots around the city to grab a lobster roll. Whether you prefer a cold, mayo-doused lobster roll or you prefer the warm, buttery version, these restaurants' rolls are worth checking out.
Boston Sail Loft
When I have guests in town and want to give them the perfect first lobster roll experience, I take them to Boston Sail Loft. This restaurant, located in the North End (which also has some of the best Italian food in the country), is perfectly positioned as a tourist destination, considering how close it is to so many famous Boston sites. However, it's arguably visually overshadowed by the larger, more domineering seafood spots nearby. It's at Boston Sail Loft, though, that I've gotten the best lobster roll experience in this part of town.
You can choose between a cold and a warm lobster roll here, but I've always opted for the latter (although I'm sure the cold take on the dish is just as good). Many spots have wildly small rolls that don't contain much lobster, but that's not the case here. This sandwich comes out absolutely heaped with lobster. Generally, there's so much that I can't fit it all in the buttery brioche bun — I enjoy it on the side after dipping it in way too much butter. And speaking of the butter, that might be the best part. It comes in a small cup on the side of your sandwich, so you can choose how much to pour over the meat. The quality of both the bun and the lobster itself is excellent, no matter what time of year you visit.
(617) 227-7280
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110
Row 34
Row 34 has now expanded to five locations throughout the Boston area and into New Hampshire, so there are plenty of places where you can snag the upscale chain's legendary lobster roll. Admittedly, I've only had the pleasure of trying the sandwich at Row 34's Seaport location, but I'm sure it shines no matter where in the city you try it.
Technically, there are two lobster rolls on the menu. One of them, the Warm Butter Lobster Roll, is a simpler take on the dish. You get that rich butteriness that's especially delicious during New England's long, cold winters, along with an unexpectedly salty finish that you don't often find in lobster rolls. On the other hand, if you prefer a cooler lobster roll with a creamy touch, Ethel's Creamy Lobster Roll is the way to go. It features that mayo base you'd expect, along with acidic pickles to brighten up the dish in a unique way — you won't find pickles on every lobster roll out there.
(617) 553-5900
Multiple locations
Neptune Oyster
There's no doubt that Neptune Oyster is one of the best-known and most-celebrated seafood restaurants in the city. It's pretty rare to walk past this North End staple without seeing a sizable line out front — it famously doesn't take reservations, so you have no choice but to wait to try its classic and creative New England seafood dishes. But if there's one must-try item on the entire menu, it has to be the lobster roll. This is another spot where you can choose between a hot, buttery lobster roll or one that's served cold with mayo. Honestly, you can't go wrong with either, since the focus seems to be on the quality of lobster above all else.
Something that makes this spot special for lobster rolls, though, is the fact that you can add caviar to the top of your sandwich. This makes for one of the more decadent rolls on this list, but I find it's worth it when you really want to go all out. The restaurant is generous with its caviar dollops, and I think it adds a lovely salty savoriness to the finished dish. Just make sure to save room for some of the other items on the menu as well.
(617) 742-3474
63 Salem St Apt 1, Boston, MA 02113
James Hook & Co.
James Hook & Co. is definitely one of the more touristy restaurants on this list, but that's part of the reason I like it. It's located in a beautiful part of the city, right on the harbor, so it's an excellent place to soak in the nice views. Plus, the large patio makes it perfect for summer dining when you want to enjoy your lobster roll with a breeze. Is the atmosphere a big part of the appeal of this restaurant? Yes. But its lobster rolls are also genuinely great on their own merit.
I like that you can buy a standard-sized lobster roll or a large one, which gives you the opportunity to save room for some of the restaurant's other dishes or to maximize the amount of lobster you're getting in your meal. Either way, you can choose between a hot and a cold roll. This is one of the few places where I've opted for a cold roll over a hot, and I wasn't disappointed. It was maximally creamy, with a richness I'd generally only expect from the buttery varieties. Will you have to wait in line? Maybe. But this sandwich is well worth the wait.
(617) 423-5501
440 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110
Pauli's
Yes, Pauli's is known for its lobster roll, but it's primarily known as a sandwich spot and one of the best delis in Boston. Generally speaking, the sandwiches here are huge, piled high with toppings. Luckily, that's true for the spot's lobster rolls as well. This place does cold rolls specifically, focusing on creamy textures along with a nice acidity from a touch of lemon. It's a simple roll, but it's one that works really well.
What's perhaps most interesting about Pauli's lobster rolls, though, are the fact that you can get three vastly different sizes. The Lobsta Roll weighs in at seven ounces, which gives you a decent amount of meat and lets you experience the joy of a classic lobster roll. But what if you're trying to feed a few people at once? The Lobsta Sub is a better option, since it's twice as big at 14 ounces. And when you really want to go all out, the cheekily named USS Lobstitution is the way to go. At 28 ounces, it might be one of — if not the — largest lobster roll in the whole city. A word to the wise? Don't try to eat the whole thing yourself.
(857) 284-7064
65 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Alive & Kicking Lobsters
While I can get down with a fancy lobster roll every now and then, I believe this dish is meant to be enjoyed humbly, preferably outside at a picnic table. This is just what Alive & Kicking Lobsters, the celebrated seafood shack in Cambridge, offers. The restaurant is in an unassuming little building, but it focuses specifically on lobster, so you know you're getting excellent quality here.
Technically, though, you're not getting a lobster roll here, per se. Instead, Alive and Kicking is known for its lobster sandwiches. The sandwich, made with Scali bread, is filled with a sort of lobster salad. The lobster itself is absolutely the main focus of the dish, and because it has so little to compete with, you can really taste its nuanced, buttery flavors enhanced by that flavorful bread. It comes served with potato chips, which I believe should be inserted into the sandwich for added crunch. If you're looking for a roll that deviates from the norm — and puts the lobster in the spotlight, as it should be — then this legendary Cambridge seafood spot has just what you're craving.
(617) 876-0451
269 Putnam Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Eventide Fenway
If there's one thing that's more Boston-coded than a lobster roll, it has to be the Boston Red Sox. Luckily, you can snag yourself a delicious lobster roll before or after a game at nearby Eventide Fenway. This isn't exactly your classic roll, though. Instead, it's made with brown butter, which gives it an incredible depth of flavor you might not expect from lobster. A lobster roll is a famously subtly flavored dish, so I think the addition of a bold yet restrained flavor like brown butter works exceptionally well here.
Equally important is the bread Eventide uses. It's surprisingly soft and pillowy, which makes for an interesting textural contrast with the denseness of the lobster meat. This isn't the best lobster roll for those who want a standard sandwich. But if you're trying to switch up your lobster roll game by trying something totally new, Eventide is the place to go. Once you try this sandwich, that plain, melted butter you find in other lobster rolls may start to fall flat.
eventideoysterco.com/eventide-fenway
(617) 545-1060
1321 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215
Methodology
I chose these spots based on my personal experiences eating lobster rolls around Boston over several years. That being said, all of these locations are well-known and widely loved spots. I featured lobster rolls that I found particularly delicious, with a focus on the lobster meat itself over accoutrements. However, I tried to include both more classic versions of the sandwich and those that are less conventional.