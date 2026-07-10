Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls In Boston

If there's one dish the Northeast is known for, it has to be the lobster roll. And as the most populous city in New England, it only makes sense that Boston would be the go-to place for so many to snag this beloved sandwich. And if you've gone out to eat in the Boston area, you've probably come across plenty of lobster rolls in your time. From casual restaurants to upscale eateries, so many restaurants in Boston are getting in on the lobster roll game. But considering how pricey the dish can be, you may be wondering where you can find ones that are actually worth it and that won't disappoint you with a less-than-flavorful lobster experience.

As someone who's lived in the city for over five years now, I've eaten my fair share of lobster rolls. At first, I didn't totally understand the hype, but now that I've had some seriously top-notch versions of the dish, I can safely say these are my favorite spots around the city to grab a lobster roll. Whether you prefer a cold, mayo-doused lobster roll or you prefer the warm, buttery version, these restaurants' rolls are worth checking out.