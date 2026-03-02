These Are Boston's Best Delis, Hands Down
As a city, Boston has no shortage of incredible delis serving up soups, sandwiches, and other lunchtime favorites. These delis aren't concentrated in one corner of the city but are rather scattered across Boston proper and the surrounding towns and cities, all offering varied versions of the deli classics we all know and love. From Italian subs towering with layers upon layers of sliced meats to matzo ball soup that'll leave you feeling warm and comforted on even the coldest of Boston winter days, the city's delis are an essential part of Boston's food scene, beyond the same dinner-focused heavy hitters on Michelin-style lists.
But if you're looking for an incredible deli experience in Boston, where exactly should you go? I've compiled a list of some of my favorite delis in the city so you can check them out the next time you're craving a pastrami on rye, club sandwich, or Italian beef. I selected spots that generally specialize in excellent sandwiches but that offer a wide-enough variety of dishes that basically anyone can find something delicious to eat at them. You could just discover your new favorite daytime Boston hangout on this list.
New Deal Fruit Inc.
New Deal Fruit Inc. is not messing around when it comes to sandwiches. The Revere deli and grocery store serves up some seriously incredible hot and cold subs in addition to different styles of sandwiches, which is why you'll likely encounter a line when you visit — locals know that despite the unassuming appearance of this shop, it's one of the best places to go in the city for a sandwich. The Italian sub is a must-try here, but make sure you get it loaded with hots (hot peppers) for maximum deliciousness. I especially like grabbing one before heading to nearby Revere Beach, which may just be the best place to enjoy this culinary masterpiece.
But there's more you should try from New Deal Fruit beyond the Italian sub. During the colder months of the year, snag yourself a meatball or chicken parm sub for a cozy and comforting deli order, or opt for the cold seafood salad sub when you really want to lean into the deli's location close to the beach. And while you're there, you can also pick up grocery essentials and save yourself a trip to the local Market Basket.
(781) 284-9825
920 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151
Pauli's
When you're craving Italian-American food in Boston, you'll want to head to the North End, which is famed for this kind of cuisine. There are tons of spots in which you can snag yourself a big, steaming plate of pasta or a perfectly cooked pizza, but you'll be missing out if you skip Pauli's North End, which has been a neighborhood favorite since 2011. The sandwiches here are the deli's main appeal — they're often huge and stacked high with as many toppings as you could ever possibly dream of. My favorites include the Pollo Pazzo, which is packed with chicken cutlets, feta cheese, and a ton of fresh veggies, as well as the Vito Sub, also featuring a chicken cutlet, ham, and roasted red peppers with chipotle mayo.
But you don't have to stop with the chicken sandwiches. The lobster roll here is also famous, so it's worth a try if you're stopping in. This iconic New England classic sandwich has been featured on both "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Good Morning America."
(857) 284-7064
65 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Mamaleh's
If you're in the mood for some classic Jewish deli food, you have to make your way to Mamaleh's, which boasts locations in both Cambridge and Brookline. You'll find dishes at this deli that you're not going to find at others in the area, including a beef tongue sandwich (incredible and an absolute must-try) and the babka French toast (yes, you should order it as a dessert to enjoy after your lox bagel). However, if it's your first time visiting, opting for pastrami or corned beef is generally a good idea, as it'll give you a taste of what this spot is known for.
When you go to Mameleh's during the winter months, though, it's essential to order a bowl of matzah ball soup. It pairs perfectly with the sandwiches on the menu, and it's light enough that it can function as a side dish instead of the main course. I personally love that this sandwich comes with one giant matzah ball instead of several smaller ones — it's just more fun to eat that way.
(617) 958-3354
15 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139
DeLucas Market
At first glance, DeLucas Market looks like just that: A market. You'll find an array of gourmet food items that are perfect for taking to the nearby Boston Common or Public Garden for a picnic. But what you may not realize is that there's also a deli tucked into the back of the market that makes for an even more elevated picnic situation. If you're in the area in the morning, stop by for breakfast, where you can pick up a simple breakfast sandwich that will keep you full until lunch.
Lunchtime, though, is when this deli really shines. The signature sandwiches are what you should check out first — both the Italian and the pressed turkey and brie are excellent options. Something else I love about this shop is the fact that you can get a totally customized wrap or sandwich made according to your specifications, which is ideal if you're a picky eater (or simply know what you like and don't want to compromise.
Multiple locations
Cardullo's Gourmet Shoppe
You'll have to head to Harvard Square or Seaport to get a taste of what Cardullo's Gourmet Shoppe has to offer. When I first visited this shop, I was there for the wine — it has an excellent selection of bottles ranging from Champagne to Burgundy and beyond. But you shouldn't stop at the excellent beverage selection if you're feeling hungry, because this place also boasts a top-notch deli that's serving up sandwiches, wraps, and salads, along with a few breakfast options that make it a good place to stop in before work.
Grab a "Boston Harbor" on a bagel if you're stopping by in the morning. With eggs, cheddar, and some beautiful Fleur de Lis ham, this breakfast feels more elevated than most you can snag at a deli. And for lunch, stick to the Cubano, Classic Pastrami, or Reuben to keep things classic, or opt for a cool wrap during the hotter months of the year.
Multiple locations
Sam LaGrassa's
Sam LaGrassa's advertises "the world's No. 1 sandwiches," and while that might be a bit of an overstatement (though since I haven't really tasted all of the world's sandwiches, I guess I can't really say), this establishment is definitely worth checking out if you're looking for an incredible deli experience in the Boston area. This is one of the more long-standing delis on this list, since it was founded in 1968. It's actually been at the same location for over 50 years, so you already know you're getting something good when you order from this spot.
Just like most other delis in the area, Sam LaGrassa's offers a wide variety of sandwiches to choose from. But if you're headed here over other delis in town, a pastrami sandwich is absolutely the way to go. It's what the restaurant is famous for, and for good reason. It's super tender and flavorful, with a saltiness that permeates the entire sandwich. There are also 11 different pastrami sandwich options here, so you have a lot from which to choose. The pastrami Reuben is a classic, but you can try the pastrami po'boy or the pastrami diablo when you're craving something a bit less conventional.
(617) 357-6861
44 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Archie's New York Deli
Archie's New York Deli not only has an incredible deli menu, complete with a host of legendary breakfast sandwiches, but it also just feels like a classic deli, with its neon signs and black-and-white checkerboard tile. You'll forget all the decor, though, as soon as you start poring over the extensive menu. This place especially shines on the breakfast front, with items that you won't see on standard deli breakfast menus. The Yahoo! comes with a hash brown, a fried egg, American cheese, and your choice of meat, all served on a Portuguese muffin. The pastrami hash sub is a great option if you're visiting in the morning but still want to get that classic pastrami deli experience.
There are plenty of sandwiches from which to choose on the lunch menu, as well, but check out the house specials section of the menu if you want a more substantial meal, like a cheeseburger or turkey tip dinner.
https://www.archiesnydeli.com/
(617) 330-5145
101 Arch St #150, Boston, MA 02110
P&K Delicatessen
In Somerville, but craving a top-notch deli meal? You don't have to travel to a whole different part of the city to get it, not when P&K Delicatessen is right around the corner. The deli has a long history, getting its start back in 1952. Since that time, it's been run by three generations of the same family, and it's established itself as a must-try neighborhood spot for sandwich lovers.
This place has a simple menu, and that's just the way I like it. Choose from a series of sandwiches on the menu, then select the kind of freshly baked bread (which is noticeably high quality and part of the appeal of visiting this spot) you want your sandwich served on. The obvious choice here is the Italian sub, which customers rave about — and which is served with extremely generous portions of meat — but the mortadella sandwich is also worth trying out for those who like the thin, silky deli cut.
https://pkdelisomerville.wixsite.com/home
(617) 868-0772
244 Beacon St, Somerville, MA 02143
Methodology
I chose these Boston-based delis based on my own personal experience eating at delis in the area. The criteria to appear on this list is an excellent selection of different classic deli dishes and exceptional sandwiches with generous serving sizes, particularly when it comes to pastrami, corned beef, and Italian subs. I also considered Google review rankings, although this consideration played a relatively small role in determining which restaurants appear on this list.