Scali: Boston's Signature Take On Italian-Style Bread

Even those of us who have lived our entire lives in and around the city of Boston will be hard–pressed to believe our beloved Scali is not an authentic Italian bread. The creation of the ubiquitous sandwich bread we take for granted, Scali (pronounced "skah-lee") is widely credited to the Scali family. While details are sketchy — we haven't been able to make a direct connection to a past or current bakery or business — blogger John Regan, a longtime Boston-area resident who currently lives in Seattle, has fond memories of the Scali bread he grew up eating at The Chateau Restaurant in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Massachusetts. Regan also has some intriguing recollections of the clandestine nature of the daily bread delivery.

In a 2018 post, Regan described "the magnificent bread" that "came in fresh daily from a secret location in Boston's North End" while alluding to the well-kept secret of the bread's origins. Tongue-in-cheek? Maybe. But entertaining nonetheless. Regan swears he knows the details, but insists he took a lifelong oath of secrecy. Still, the information he shared in the blog post has the makings of a Ben Affleck Boston mob movie.

Here's the gist: According to Regan, on a daily basis, the restaurant's bread delivery guy drove a van bearing the name of a fake company to a location in Boston's North End, where he gained entry via a secret code. Once inside, he unloaded cash from a hockey bag, replaced it with fresh bread, and headed back to Waltham.